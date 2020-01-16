Rebekah Muhlenkamp asked the Swanville School Board, Wednesday, to consider amending the current policy regarding the school’s physical education (phy ed) requirement to include online phy ed classes.
Muhlenkamp said looking ahead with the growing number of students in the phy ed classes and making sure she completes the phy ed credits during her senior year in order to graduate, it becomes quite stressful given the small window of time the class would be held.
Since the school divided its seventh hour between study hall and a skinny (30 minutes of an elective subject) last year, the students have even fewer hours to participate in certain classes.
As students cannot be pulled from certain classes, such as English, math, social studies and science, it only leaves them with two hours for other classes.
Both Supt. Gene Harthan and Principal Sheryl Johnson share her concern over the growing number of students in the phy ed classes.
“I think it could potentially down the line become difficult to get our kids through that with the larger classes,” Johnson said.
“It is going to be more difficult unless we go out and hire another phy ed teacher,” Harthan said.
Last year, the School Board amended its policy regarding phy ed. Previously, students were required to complete two semesters of phy ed, which forced students to quit band, Spanish or another elective for a year.
Harthan said the policy was then changed to only require students to complete one semester of phy ed provided they participated in a varsity sport.
Muhlenkamp told the Board she is currently enrolled in an online fitness class through Central Lakes College (CLC) and has been told that would count for four high school credits.
“It is mainly based on cardio. Every week you have to record our runs through an app and that is how the professor tracks it and makes sure you are actually working toward your goal,” she said.
Muhlenkamp said the online fitness class also teaches the students about heart rate range and other ways to keep the body healthy.
“You have to report so many minutes of having your heart rate in a certain rate. Mine is through my garment to the connect app and then I have to send pictures of my downloaded data to CLC to make sure I am doing the exercises,” she said.
Harthan said after speaking to phy ed teacher Chad Brever, the biggest concern if online fitness classes were to be counted as phy ed was to make sure that the students would learn about nutrition and planning ahead to make healthy goals throughout life.
As the standards for phy ed changed recently to include nutrition, how to make lifelong decisions to stay healthy and more, the Board will look into what the exact new standards are and find ways to accommodate students’ needs without hiring another phy ed teacher.
As far as Muhlenkamp’s request, Harthan said the school will work with her for now and that the Board will review the school’s phy ed policy.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Swanville School Board:
• Congratulated Mackenzie “Mickey” Allen and Jacqueline “Jaxx” Pechan for being selected for the Sourcewell Students of Character banquet and recognition ceremony, April 15;
• Learned that students in grades 4-6 will go to BizTown, Thursday, March 12, as part of Junior Achievement;
• Heard from Johnson that Special Education teacher Adam Gerads was selected to attend The Educators of Excellence banquet, April 24, which is sponsored by Sourcewell;
• Approved the following election of board officers: Tom Beseman, chair; Kathy Adamek, vice-chair; Chris Kircher, clerk; Bill Johnson, treasurer;
• Decided to keep the regular meeting time to every third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the high school library. Any second monthly meeting will continue to be on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.;
• Designated the Morrison County Record as the official school district newspaper for the publishing of agendas, board minutes and other legal notices for 2020;
• Designated Ratwik, Rozak and Maloney as the official school district attorneys;
• Approved keeping the annual compensation for board members for all regular, special and second monthly meetings the same — Chair person, $50; vice chairperson, $50 plus $20 if they presides as chair; clerk, $250 and treasurer, $10;
• Directed Supt. Gene Harthan and the administration to consider and make recommendations for any additions or discontinuance of programs or positions in accordance with the district’s budget and current financial position;
• Approved hiring long-term substitute teacher Hannah Van Hale;
• Appointed board members to the following committees: Mid-State Education District, Kathy Beckman; Minnesota State High School League, Chris Kircher; Community Education, Bill Johnson; Meet and Confer, Luke Peterson, Beckman; Staff Development, Kircher, Johnson; Legislative Liaison, Kircher; Harassment and bullying, any board member; Finance, Molly Gerads, Beckman; Teacher/Principal Evaluation, Gerads; Paired Sports, Gerads, Beseman or Peterson if Beseman opts out; Safety, Peterson and Beseman; Perkins, Peterson and Innovative Schools Project, Johnson; and
• Discussed having the gym floor redone at the same time as the new bleachers are installed. The floor was last done in 2003 at an estimated cost of about $7,443. As the district’s budget for replacing the bleachers included a $6,670 demolition cost, several board members decided to demolish the old bleachers and use the money toward paying for redoing the floor.
The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
