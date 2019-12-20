The Swanville School Board certified a total tax levy of $989,354.16 payable from 2019 to 2020. It is a $66,311.72 increase (7.18%) from last year’s $923,042.44.
Supt. Gene Harthan told the Board the increase includes the $75,000 capital project levy authorization that was passed, Nov. 5 — funds that will be used to updated and improve the technology devices the students and the teachers use.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Swanville School Board:
• Held Truth-in-Taxation hearing. No public input was made;
• Heard from Supt. Gene Harthan that classes will resume Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, after the winter break;
• Heard from Harthan that there will be a fifth and sixth grades basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Following the game, there will be a staff versus sixth grade basketball game. The concession stand will be open during the games where students will get a free bag of popcorn and can also purchase other items from the concession stand;
• Congratulated Cathleen Rieffer for being chosen as for the Triple A Award and Rebekah Muhlenkamp and Alex Bellefeuille who will represent the school at the ExCel Awards;
• Was informed that the ASVAB will be given to all juniors, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020;
• Heard from Harthan that the Innovative Schools Funding Project first wave of funding was completed and that about $6,700 was given to 10 teaching staff to fund a variety of projects. The second wave of applications will open after the holiday break;
• Was informed that a survey was recently given to freshman through junior students in all five of the High Tech Work Force schools to best guide how the school shall move forward. The results of the survey will be reviewed in January;
• Was informed the school will implement “I got Bulldog Heart” cards in the high school after the break. Students may earn this by doing above and beyond kind deeds. Those who are recognized will also get some perks and be entered into a monthly drawing;
• Heard from Harthan the senior class trip to Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria is set to May 7-9, 2020;
• Approved Adam Gerads as junior high girls’ basketball coach;
• Approved changing the policy regarding snowmobiles to and from school. Students will be able to park snowmobiles in the parking lot as long as they do not create damage; and
• Was informed by Harthan that the National Guard Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test will be given to all junior students, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
