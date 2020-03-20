    In business Wednesday, the Swanville School Board:

    •    Heard from Supt. Gene Harthan that the March 12 BizTown trip was canceled due to growing concerns about COVID-19 exposure;

    •    Approved the following  coaches and volunteers: Head Coach Adam Gerads, Assistant Cody Van Sloten, Assistant Neal Weisz, Junior High Jonathan Leither and Junior High Jason Lee (baseball); Co-Head Coach Pete Swisher, Co-Head Coach Jim Drill, Junior High Curtis Robertson and Volunteer Josh Hodgson (track); Head Coach Chantelle Frie (speech); Head Coach Lizz Shafer, Assistant Carol Dold and Junior High Vickie Maciej (softball) and Head Coach Chris Kircher and Assistant Chris Gilyard (trap);

    •    Discussed a bid the school received from Ultra Painting Inc. to repaint the gymnasium at an estimated cost of $18,000. The Board will make a decision after they have received another incoming bid;

    •    Approved hiring Premium Quality Lighting to install new LED lighting in the gym for an estimated cost of $6,878;

    •    Designated Harthan to be responsible for making applications to Title I, Title II, Re-Education and Placement development and study (REAP), Alternative Delivery of Specialized Instructional Services (ADSIS), Reading and Math Corps, Pathway I, II and Voluntary prekindergarten program; and

    •     Discussed how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ order to close all public schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted students and teachers, moving to a distance learning plan.

    The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. in the high school library, unless a different location or medium is decided.

