By Sheila BERGREN
Staff Writer
The Swanville School Board approved for a disc golf course to be installed on school property.
Present at the May 11 meeting to learn more about the project and to answer any questions the board members may have had were Teresa Geise, Innovative Schools project chair; Chad Brever, Swanville School physical education teacher; and John Lindeman, active community member and avid disc golfer. The three, along with Robin Pohlman, an experienced disc golf course designer and also an avid disc golfer, all serve on the committee for the disc golf course project.
The course will consist of a total of 18 holes. Part of the course will be located on the southeast side of the school in a forested area. The other portion of the course will be installed in the field area between Highway 28 and Morrison Line Road, Lindeman said.
Initially, Activities Director Aaron Gapinski had applied for a $10,000 grant from the Innovative Schools Project last year. However, as the project lacked a plan at the time, the organization asked for more information about the project before it considered granting the funds.
Believing in the project herself, Giese said she found out the project was still at a stand-still from Brever when the two chatted casually while waiting for the fifth grade basketball games to begin. She decided to help move it along.
Together with Brever, Lindeman and Pohlman, a plan was made.
The disc golf course will be fully funded by grants from the Innovative Schools Project and from the Morrison County Area Foundation. The total cost for the project is estimated to be $12,000. Of that, $18,000 is projected to be the cost for 18 baskets, $2,000 for concrete tee boxes, $1,000 allocated for signs and miscellaneous expenses of $500.
When it is comes to disc golf, Lindeman said there are many benefits to the sport. For the school, the sport provides quality recreational opportunities and attracts new users to the park system. For players, the sport can be played at any age, provides a healthy outdoor activity and is inexpensive.
In addition, he said, disc golf is found in state, county and neighborhood parks and private property in diverse climates and terrain. A disc golf course also brings the local community out, he said, and provides another activity for families while attending or waiting for other sporting events. It is also sure to attract disc golfers from the surrounding areas, Lindeman said.
As disc golf has several educational benefits, such as helping develop critical thinking through scrutinizing and negotiating obstacles, provides a safe means of exercise and can be used for other life lessons in ecology, planning and socialization, Lindeman said schools have been increasingly adding disc golf to their curriculum.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, May 11, the Swanville School Board:
• Congratulated the following: Logan Leyendecker and Caden Beseman, who were named May Students of the Month; Gavin Hasse, who will be the student body president for the 2022-23 school year; Valedictorian Tyra Powell and Salutatorian Abbi Bryce;
• Was informed the last day for seniors is Wednesday, May 25; the senior breakfast is Friday, May 27, at 7:30 a.m.; graduation supper is Friday, May 27, at 5:45 p.m. at which grills and help is needed; and graduation is Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m.;
• Was informed that the retirement party for Supt. Gene Harthan will be Tuesday, May 31, at 1 p.m. at the Lions Park;
• Was informed Tuesday, May 31 is the last day for staff; and
• Heard from Supt. Gene Harthan that Pam Throener is working on bringing a book fair to the school next fall. The school has not held one for several years.
The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, June 15, at 7 p.m. in the high school media center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.