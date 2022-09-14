After starting 0-2, the Swanville Bulldogs volleyball team grabbed its first win of the season defeating Bertha-Hewitt in four, Monday, Sept. 12.
The Bulldogs won in games of 25-11, 12-25, 25-17 and 25-16.
After starting 0-2, the Swanville Bulldogs volleyball team grabbed its first win of the season defeating Bertha-Hewitt in four, Monday, Sept. 12.
The Bulldogs won in games of 25-11, 12-25, 25-17 and 25-16.
“(It was) nice to get our first win of the season,” said Head Coach Luke Peterson. “The girls had a lot of energy right away and we got off to a quick start. Emily Carrillo-Ladesma had some big blocks in the last set to seal the win.”
Lauren Miller finished the night with 18 assists and three aces. Avery Douglas led the team in digs, with 26, and Lily Peterson finished the night with 15 kills and five blocks.
Swanville’s luck continued into the next game, against Osakis, Tuesday, Sept. 13. They won in games of 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 25-10 and 16-14.
“Big win for the team and the program,” Peterson said. “Our defense was solid all night. The girls played so hard all night. We dug balls that I can’t explain how. (I’m) so proud of the girls.”
The Bulldogs were down 14-13 in the final set, with the risk of losing it all. However, they overcame the loss and gutted out a win over the Silverstreaks.
Miller finished with a whopping 27 assists, nine digs and five kills. Karley Loven recorded 14 kills, and 12 digs, Peterson had 15 kills, 17 assists and 11 digs, and Douglas had a team-high 30 digs. Reese Jackson recorded 14 digs and 11 kills.
The Bulldogs rebounded after an 0-2 start and now find themselves at 2-2. Their next game is at Upsala, Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7:15 p.m.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.