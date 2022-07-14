The Swanville School Board approved to increase the district’s meal prices by 10 cents, Wednesday.
As a result, moving forward, the cost for breakfast is $1.40 for elementary school students and $1.45 for high school students.
The price of lunch will be $2.75 for elementary students. While the initial lunch meal cost for high school students is $2.90, seconds cost $1.20.
In addition, the Board approved increasing the cost of milk from 40 cents to 45 cents for individuals and $70 for the year.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, July 11, the Swanville School Board:
• Approved hiring Kevin Stueven, music instructor at St. Francis Music Center in Little Falls as band teacher;
• Discussed moving away from using paper copies for the School Board meetings and issue iPads for School Board members to use to receive digital copies;
• Was informed by Supt. Travis Hensch that the Minnesota Department of Education has changed the district from being named an Alternative Learning Center to an Alternative Learning Program;
• Discussed considering changing the regular meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. every third Wednesday. No decision was made;
• Was informed by former Supt. Gene Harthan that Swanville Construction declined to accept the district’s building project, including pouring concrete under the bleachers by the football field as the timing didn’t work out well for Swanville Construction. As a result, the district hired Dozer Excavating to complete the project;
• Discussed dividing the media center into three rooms, which one would be used as an area for students to relax, study or more as well as invite community members to use during school hours. How it would be policed has not been decided yet as it is only in its discussion phase;
• Adopted a resolution for the school board election filing date to be opened Aug. 2 until Aug. 16;
• Approved the opening for bids, starting at $5,500, of a tractor the district is selling. The tractor is a 1989 John Deere 955 with a cozy cab and heat. Attachments included are a John Deere front mount broom, a 72-inch mid-mount mower deck, a John Deere 70a loader, lofness rear mounted and a snow plower. Sealed bids are accepted at the school until Monday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. Questions can be directed to School Board Member Chris Kircher at (952) 240 - 9101. The tractor is viewable at Hollerman Repair in Swanville;
• Approved the district’s World’s Best Workforce Instruction and Curriculum Improvement Plan for the 2022 - 23 school year;
• Accepted the milk bid for 1/2 pint containers from Kemps at a cost of .365 cents for 1%, .386 cents for 2%, .351 cents for skim milk and .365 cents for chocolate skim milk; and
• Accepted the bread bid from Pan O Gold at a cost of $1.79 for 1 1/2 pounds loaf of white bread, $1.94 per dark bread loaf, $1.82 per dozen large and small hamburger buns, $1.86 for regular or large hot dog buns, $2.18 for Texas toast and $9.15 for 48 hoagies.
The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. in the high school media center.
