The Swanville School Board approved for the district to hold prom this year. Both juniors and seniors are able to attend prom. However, since prom was canceled last year due to the pandemic, Supt. Gene Harthan said that not having a prom this year either would have robbed this year’s seniors of the experience.
“We just felt that we had to do something because these kids have missed out on so much,” he said.
While this year’s prom will not be like other years because of various precautions that will be in place, Harthan said that at least it is something.
“We will do whatever we have to, to make it work for them,” he said.
Prom will be held May 1 and attending juniors and seniors are allowed to bring an outside guest. With there only being 15 seniors and 19 juniors, Harthan said they are confident that the number of people attending the prom won’t exceed 70.
“This is highly unlikely, as some students might go with a classmate, go alone or not attend the dance at all,” said High School Principal Sheryl Johnson.
Although the school won’t be hiring a professional photographer this year, Johnson said a teacher at the school has volunteered to take photos of couples who wish to have their photo taken. Photos will be taken before the grand march in the auditorium with a sign-up sheet for students to pick a time slot, starting at 7 p.m. Parents or guardians will be offered a digital copy at no cost.
“Students will be able to remove their masks for the pictures,” Johnson said.
Each student who attends Swanville High School will be allowed to invite household members to attend the grand march. Exactly how many members a student can invite will be decided once the school has determined how many students will be attending prom.
“Those students who are outside guests will not be allowed to bring family or friends,” Johnson said.
The maximum number of viewing guests has been set at 200, following the 50% capacity guideline. In addition, the grand march will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
Johnson said a brochure will be created ahead of time that outlines the restrictions for this year’s prom, such as parents and family members being prohibited from going to the stage to take photos afterward.
Once the grand march is over, students will proceed to the commons area where the dance will take place. Students may stay together in pods of six.
The dance will last until 11 p.m. While dancing is allowed, Johnson said groups must remain socially distanced at six feet. There will also be a photo booth set up for students to take candid photos.
“However, they will be required to keep their masks on at all times, even while outside,” Johnson said.
Prepackaged food, such as chips, fruit snacks, candy and more, as well as a variety of beverages, will be available. Students will be required to be seated while eating or drinking and must remain in their pod of six. However, while they are eating and drinking, students will be able to remove their mask, Johnson said.
“I think we have a pretty decent plan,” Harthan said.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Swanville School Board:
• Approved changing the school’s grading calculations to align with the state wording and guidelines. One example is to move the credit issuance to .25 for each quarter to end each year with 1 credit. While a quarter grade could be posted for GPA quarter calculations, the semester grade would carry the credit;
• Was informed the educational trip to Deep Portage has been tentatively changed to April 11-13, 2022;
• Thanked the Sportsmen’s Club for donating $300 for the sixth grade ice fishing event, OK Tire in Randall for donating bobbers and other supplies and Christy Allen for bringing snacks;
• Was informed that the elementary raised $10,109.93 for Jump Rope for Heart, shattering the old record of $5,050. Top fundraisers were allowed to put pie in the faces of Phy Ed Teacher Chad Brever, Activities Director Aaron Gapinski and Supt. Gene Harthan;
• Congratulated Emma Kurowski, winner of the district spelling bee and Warner Pechan-Klemish, runner up;
• Was informed the fifth and sixth grades basketball game will be Friday, April 9, at 12:15 p.m.;
• Hired Renee Miller as administrative assistant;
• Was informed that Elementary Track and Field Day was set as Monday, May 24, with Tuesday, May 25 as backup day. The last day for students is Friday, May 28, which is a half day for students;
• Approved the following spring coaches: baseball — Adams Gerads as head coach, Brock Cichon as assistant coach, Neal Weisz as JV coach, Jason Lee as JH and Jonathan Leiter as JH; softball — Lizz Schaffer as head coach, Carol Dold as assistant coach, Darlene Olson as JH and Karissa Muehring as volunteer JH; track — Pete Swisher as co-head coach, Jim Drill as co-head coach and Josh Hodgson, Gage VanRisseghem and Colin Prom as volunteers; trap — Chris Kircher as head coach and Chris Gilyard as assistant coach;
• Approved the lease agreement, effective April 1, between the school district and the Swanville Swans Baseball Club, beginning April 1 and ending Aug. 8, at a cost of $1;
• Approved the resignation of JH basketball coach Adam Gerads;
• Renewed the superintendent’s contract for one year; and
• Approved posting for the position of dean of students.
The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, April 21, at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
