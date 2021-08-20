At Wednesday’s meeting, the Swanville School Board approved its back-to-school plan for the 2021-22 school year. Because of the many challenges COVID-19 continues to present, the plan is considered to be a working document in that changes can be made at any time to adapt to various situations.
Supt. Gene Harthan said that the plan at this time is for students in all grades to be in-person. No distance learning will be given as an option.
“At some point, we may have to quarantine some or all students, and so may be offering distance learning at those times,” he said.
The back-to-school plan is based on current information from the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health, along with public health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Currently, some of those recommendations include layering prevention strategies by regular monitoring of community transmission levels, vaccination coverage levels, screening testing results and the occurrence of breakouts, cleaning and disinfection, ventilation and practicing good hygiene protocols and more.
One question many parents and students have is whether the students will be required to wear a mask or not. While the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education recommend that all students, visitors and staff wear masks indoors, Harthan said it is not a requirement. However, wearing a mask while traveling on the school bus is required. That’s a federal requirement that is out of the hands of local school districts to make a decision on. The reason, Harthan said, is because school buses are considered to be a form of public transportation.
As during the last school year, students will continue to be regularly screened and monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, which enables the district to quickly identify signs of illness and reduce the risk of exposure to others. Students will also be screened upon getting on the school by a temperature check.
Since students who have a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed on the bus, the district encourages parents to have a plan in place should this happen. Students and other visitors who arrive to the school either by their own transportation or dropped off will be screened before entry to the building, Harthan said.
To mitigate the risk of exposure and to ensure students can remain in-person during the school year, the district requests that staff, students and families notify the district office regarding a positive COVID-19 rest result or close contact with a person who has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
To prepare for absences of essential staff members, the district has created redundancies in its operations and programming. That way, backup staff members can be identified in critical areas to fill-in for staff members that may become ill or are required to self-quarantine for an extended period of time.
“Creating these operational plans will enable to district to continue function efficiently in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak,” Harthan said.
The back-to school plan also outlines that the district is going to develop plans for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals as needed in order to maintain the continuity of learning while being conscious of the need to limit exposure to students and other staff members.
The district plan to continue with several cleaning routines, such as cleaning and disinfecting of students desks and tables after each class period, keeping the drinking fountains closed and allow staff and students to fill their personal water bottles at touchless bottle filling stations that are located throughout the building and implementing handwashing and hand-sanitizing routines as part of the classroom setting.
An e-learning plan was approved at Wednesday’s meeting, as well. It allows students to learn from home on snow days when adequate notice has been given. Hot spots for students who need them are also available.
Returning to normalcy as much as possible, students will also attend school Monday through Friday, with school starting at 8:15 a.m. and elementary students getting out at 3:05 p.m. and high school students at 3:15 p.m. with the exception of any scheduled early release days.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Swanville School Board:
• Approved the following fall coaches: Football — Jay Loven (head coach); Adam Gerads (assistant coach); Aaron Gapinski (assistant coach); Cody Van Sloten (assistant coach); Aaron Fischer (swing coach); Chris Kircher (JH); BJ Lange (JH); and Con Natvig (volunteer); and volleyball — Luke Peterson (head coach); Chad Brever (assistant coach); Tracy Hannah (JH); and Tanya Loven (volunteer);
• Tabled making a decision whether varsity trap or robotics should be considered a physical education credit. The Sports Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. in the high school library to discuss it further;
• Decided Activities Director Aaron Gapinski, Supt. Gene Harthan and Principal Sheryl Johnson, to meet to fine-tune the wording to make changes to the policy in regard to students’ eligibility to compete or play if they are failing any classes;
• Approved the 2021-22 edition of the student handbook. Some changes include not requiring students to wear facial coverings, that snow days may be turned into e-learning days and encouraging parents to fill out the free and reduced lunch application to see if one or more children qualify; and
• Set the truth-in-taxation meeting for Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.