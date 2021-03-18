Swanville Schools will host its kindergarten round-up virtually. Parents are asked to contact the school office at (320) 547-5100 to register their child for the virtual kindergarten round-up.

Students enrolling in kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1,2021.

When registered, all eligible kindergarten students and parents will learn more about our kindergarten program and the necessary registration materials needed.

