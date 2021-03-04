Students chosen as Swanville Elementary Students of the Month for February each received a water bottle and a free book. The names of Jason Karnes and Karsen Gorka-Bollin were drawn, and they received a $25 gift certificate from the Swanville Flyer to use at any Swanville business. February Students of the Month include front row: Lucy Hagstrom, left, first grade and Karsen Gorka-Bollin, first grade. Second row: Gabriel Dempsey, second grade; Jason Karnes, third grade and Violet Peterson, fourth grade. Back row: Libby Wimmer, sixth grade; Isaac Miller, sixth grade and Landon Throener, fifth grade. Not pictured: Bentley Mach, kindergarten.
