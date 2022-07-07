Swanville Museum opens in time for carnival

Visitors to this year’s Mid-summer Carnival in Swanville will have the opportunity to learn morn more about the city’s history, Mayor Sandy Lange said. Opening a museum has been a vision many residents have had for several years, but the question was location.
Lange said the space beside the Great River Regional Library was open, after Dr. Lyle Gessell had closed down his dental office around the time the COVID pandemic began. At first, the city tried to find another dentist to utilize the space, but with no success it only made sense to use the location for the museum. After all, the city was already paying to heat the building, she said.
While the city has had some artifacts in its possession, the majority of items at the Swanville Museum are from the generous donation from the family of Lowell Drager, who died Sept. 30, 2020.
“He was kind of our town historian,” Lange said.
Don Olson with the Swanville Museum Committee said Drager was a teacher at the Swanville Public School and a lover of history, and began collecting items from the school and from around the community.
“When the hotel closed, he was in there scrounging around. He has a copy of every single newspaper that was ever printed in Swanville since 1905 or something like that,” Olson said.
The museum offers self-guided tours and is open during the regular library hours and during the carnival. One of the stories visitors can read includes the witness testimonies of several residents and shop owners who had seen a stranger, driving a car with out-of-state plates. The stranger later robbed the First State Bank in Swanville at gunpoint and made off with $3,200, in 1968. However, all but $200 was later recovered from a gravel pit near Long Prairie.
Another piece of history is the photo of Mrs. E.A. Flood, who was Swanville first mayor from 1922 to 1924, during the prohibition. While everything west of Swanville, such as Todd and Douglas counties, were considered “dry counties,” Morrison County was “wet.” Swanville was also quite a rowdy town.
“She was dead set against drinking and all this partying and raising hell, so she threw her hat in the ring for mayor, while all the men in town said no one would elect her because she was a woman. Nobody had every heard of a woman mayor,” Olson said.
However, Olson said, the men clearly underestimated her as all of the town’s women voted for her. The result was a tie between the male candidate and Flood.
“They had another vote-off and she won by two votes,” Olson said.
Flood also owned the property where the city park is today and the area where the majority of the Mid-Summer Carnival is held. She later donated the property to the city with the stipulation that no homes or business could be built on the land as it was to be set aside for recreation, Olson said.
Other photos at the museum reflect how much has changed in the city. At one point, Swanville had a train depot with the Northern Pacific Railroad running through. Besides freight trains using the railroad, Olson said there was a passenger train, called the Galloping Goose, that traveled through the small cities in Morrison County two or three times a week to bring people to and from Little Falls.
“You could get on, go to Little Falls, go shopping and then turn around and go back later in the day,” Olson said.
Another photo shows the Klondike Saloon, which was owned by proprietor Henry Schurz in the early 1900s. It was considered by many to be the coolest place in town and had the finest of wines, liquors and cigars, along with cool beer on tap, Olson said.
Lange said many volunteer hours by members of the Swanville Museum Committee and others were put in to get the museum ready to open. She’s thankful for the work and support of each one.
As some of the artifacts needed to be displayed in cabinets, the cabinets were made by Swanville School Board Member Tom Beseman.
Lange and Olson encourage people to visit the Swanville Museum.
