Swanville mother hopeful despite grim diagnosis

About a month ago, Stephanie Anderson of Swanville was diagnosed with lipodystrophy, a rare autoimmune disorder that relates to how the fat cells are distributed in the body. About one in a million people are diagnosed with lipodystrophy and the disease has several branches. It is believed Anderson has the familial component, meaning it is hereditary.
Although the diagnosis came as a surprise, Anderson said it was a relief to finally know why her body looks the way it does and why she developed other medical conditions that made no sense.
She has a very small trunk, is flat chested, has small hands and her
face is rather sunk in. Her legs were very muscular and resembled those of someone who actively trains in gymnastics or cross-country, even though she was not involved in any sports. At a height of 5 feet, 2 inches, she weighs 104 pounds.
“All that is very common for someone with lipodystrophy,” she said.
Five years ago, Anderson became diabetic. However, to this day, her doctors still don’t know what type of diabetes she has. She has also recently become insulin resistant.
“My blood sugar runs in the 600s and 500s. No matter what amount of insulin I was giving myself, nothing was controlling it and that is a big sign and symptom of this disease,” she said.
About five years ago, Anderson was also diagnosed with non-alcoholic cirrhosis, followed with heart failure. She also battled a pneumonia she just couldn’t seem to get over.
“Before all of this, I was very sick. I was telling people around me that I felt like I was dying. I had to send my children to other family members’ houses, I was just so weak,” she said.
When Anderson sought medical help, tests revealed that her potassium level was nearly non-existent. Once the doctors checked her heart, they discovered that her heart was only functioning at 6%. She was told she has six months left to live.
At this time, Anderson is in need of transplants of several organs — heart, kidney and liver. A heart transplant is the priority. What’s keeping her alive is a heartpump that runs on electricity during the night and batteries during the day.
The two batteries weigh about four pounds each and she carries them in a small backpack she keeps with her at all times. She also keeps the IV bag inside the backpack, which is hooked up to a pickline in her arm. That’s how medication is administered to the right side of her heart, since it’s weak.
Anderson also keeps a controller in the backpack that lets her know what speed her heart is running at, heart pressure and flow.
Altogether the backpack weighs about 9-10 pounds. Physically it is exhausting to always carry it with her. While she can take it off and lay it next to her when she is sitting down, she has to put it back on whenever she gets up, even if it’s just to put something back in the refrigerator.
“It can get overwhelming, but at the same time, I think I will have gotten so used to it that when I won’t need it anymore, I’ll miss it,” she said.
At night, she hooks up to a line attached to the wall. Like a person may plug in to charge their phone, she plugs in to keep her heart beating. While one set of batteries is charging, she also keeps the backpack close to her with another set of batteries. She is very adamant about keeping the batteries well charged, she said.
“I prefer to sleep with the backpack. The backpack is my friend and it never leaves me,” she said.
Fully charged batteries last her about 12-14 hours.
“If there is ever a power outage, I would have a total of six more batteries to get me through until the power would come back on, which would be about a day and a half. It’s fascinating what science can do,” she said.
Anderson said she is thankful she has not experienced a power outage yet.
One of many things she is looking forward to once she gets a heart transplant is to go swimming. It was one of her favorite activities to do and she misses it.
Since she has to carry the backpack with her wherever she goes, she cannot submerge the batteries. However, she can take a shower that runs straight down.
She recalls her first shower after her surgery.
“It took me six months to be able to have a shower after my surgery. It wasn’t until then I got the clearance from the doctor that I could take one. That was the best shower I have ever had in my entire life,” she said.
About a year ago, Anderson moved from White Bear Lake to Swanville to be closer to her aunt Cindy Stoll, who is now her caregiver.
At first, she couldn’t wait to get better so she could move back to White Bear Lake. She was more of a city girl. However, with the friends she has made and the encouraging support she has received, Swanville has become home. She is there to stay, she said.
Anderson currently works at Swanville Public Schools as a tutor through AmeriCorps for fourth and sixth grades. Being at the school also gives her the opportunity to be closer to her children. She is also a Girl Scout leader and stays active in the community.
Grateful for the support the community has shown her, Anderson said there is one person besides her aunt that has been there for her a lot — her best friend, Jessica Priebe. She watches the children for her whenever she needs to travel to the University of Minnesota for treatments and other medical appointments.
Anderson said as her paternal grandfather and father, both named Bruce, died at the age of 30 and had heart issues, it is a relief to finally know what likely ultimately caused their death — lipodystrophy.
Since it is genetic, there is a 75% that her children will one day be diagnosed with the same disease. However, by monitoring it early on and with the continuous advancement of science, she hopes that more will be known about her disease. Her children are currently being tested, she said.
Besides lipodystrophy being considered rare, Anderson’s type seems to be unique. The doctors have told her that she may very well be the only one in the world with that particular kind, she said.
Despite the many challenges that are ahead, Anderson remains positive. Her faith in God is a huge part of it, she said.
“I feel like I have more life and energy to me than I did before, but a lot of it is my attitude and positive thinking. I just keep holding on to hope,” she said.
