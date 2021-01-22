Jesse Scott Bartkowicz, 22, Swanville, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to six years of probation stemming from a gross misdemeanor conviction of criminal vehicular operation with an alcohol concentration of .08 or higher causing bodily harm.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 13, 2020, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a side-by-side ATV accident occurring in a field adjacent to Dove Road. When a deputy located the ATV on its side, he made contact with an adult male who had been a passenger in the vehicle. He was complaining of severe leg pain, and later told the deputy the driver, Bartkowicz, had left the scene and walked toward a house.
The deputy made contact with Bartkowicz on the front steps of a residence, and he admitted that he had been drinking when he flipped the ATV while attempting to do a “burn out.” A portable breath test showed a result of .13.
The victim had two fractures in his ankle that required surgery to place plates and screws in his leg.
A felony charge in connection with the incident was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
