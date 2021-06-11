BJ Loran Wolbeck, 33, Swanville, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and 60 days of local confinement for a conviction of felony domestic assault.
The charges stem from an Oct. 18, 2020, incident, when law enforcement was contacted about a domestic violence incident between brothers at a residence on Balcony Road near Swanville.
The victim claimed to have been assaulted by Wolbeck and had a visible lump above his left eye. He told law enforcement that his brother, Wolbeck, had been watching the kids when he called the victim and told him to come home because he didn’t want to watch them anymore.
The two allegedly got into an argument, which elevated to a “scuffle.” Wolbeck left for five minutes and returned with a baseball bat. The victim was able to get him to drop it, but Wolbeck then “throttled” the victim in the face with his fists.
Wolbeck admitted to officers that he had gotten into a fight with his brother, which led to him getting the bat and hitting his him with his fists.
Wolbeck had previous convictions in the past 10 years for violence-related offenses, which elevated the charges to felonies.
A felony charge of second degree assault with a deadly weapon was dropped as part of a plea agreement. Wolbeck was also given credit for seven days served.
