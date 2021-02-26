Adam Wayne Mortenson, 27, Swanville, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of both second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and false imprisonment, along with a gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 18, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault occurring in Upsala. A third party reported they had observed Mortenson assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The third party allegedly told law enforcement they had witnessed Mortenson screaming at the victim, holding her up against a wall and hitting her in the face.
Deputies responded to the scene of the alleged assault and found Mortenson sitting on a staircase. They searched him and allegedly found he was in possession of a knife. Mortenson told law enforcement he was walking in town, saw the victim and went to confront her “because he believed (she) was sleeping with one of the individuals in the residence,” according to the complaint. Mortenson allegedly admitted that a confrontation had ensued in the basement and that he “hugged” the victim so she couldn’t leave the residence. He also allegedly admitted there was a lot of yelling.
The victim told one of the deputies she was with some friends at the residence and Mortenson began pounding on the door. She alleged that, when she answered the door, he pulled her outside with no shoes on and grabbed her face. After he followed her into the basement of the residence, he allegedly shoved her against a table and had her trapped. She said he “stood by the stairs and pulled out a knife to say he was going to slash one of her friends’ vehicle tires,” according to the complaint.
The victim told law enforcement she believed the purpose of the knife was to intimidate her not to leave. She allegedly said he had her trapped in the basement and would not allow her to leave unless she did so with him. According to the complaint, she told him multiple times, “Let me go. Let me go.” She said shortly thereafter, law enforcement arrived and intervened. She alleged Mortenson has been physically abusing her for a long time, and just a few weeks ago she went to the emergency room because she thought he broke her arm.
Mortenson’s criminal history shows he has a previous conviction of violating a harassment restraining order in 2012.
If convicted, Mortenson faces a maximum of 11 years and one day imprisonment and/or fines of up to $22,000.
