Swanville first responder and chaplain remembered for his heart for people

A great man of God, a loving husband, a devoted father and a selfless server of people. Those are just a few words that describe Brian J. Alnes of Long Prairie, who died at the age of 53 on Jan. 4, after a long battle with COVID. Alnes served as a reserve chaplain for Morrison and Todd counties, was the executive director of Lake Beauty Bible Camp and a first responder with the Swanville First Response Team.
“He impacted a lot of people over the years,” said his wife, Rhonda Alnes.
Brian was born on march 25, 1968 in Edina to Allan and Sandra (Anderson) Alnes. He graduated from Minnehaha Academy and later attended the Normandale Community College and North Central Bible College before he went on to complete seminary classes through Bethel University and North Park Theological Seminary. Eventually, he became a consecrated staff minister in the Evangelical Covenant Church.
Brian and Rhonda married, Oct. 6, 1990. Although she grew up in Blaine and he in Edina, the two knew each other pretty well. Both of their families were doing foster care and whenever foster families got together for support, it didn’t take long for the two to get to know one another. Since Rhonda’s extended family lived in northern Minnesota, the two families would often celebrate different holidays together whether it was at his or her house.
Brian asked her out on a date the summer of 1989. Already then it was like he knew that Rhonda would be his wife, she said.
“He told his best friend, Matt, that on our first date. He looked at him and said, ‘This is the girl I am going to marry,’” Rhonda said.
Brian proposed to her, Dec. 23, 1989, in front of the First Covenant Church in Minneapolis, where he served as a pastor. Reminiscing, Rhonda said that Brian always had a high tolerance for pain. Earlier that day, he had helped Matt cut wood and had accidentally cut through his protective gear and knicked his knee with the chain saw — only, he didn’t know he had until he went down on one knee.
“He still proposed, but when he stood up, he was all lightheaded and his boot was full of blood and kind of squishy,” she said.
After Rhonda had said, “Yes,” the couple’s next destination was the emergency room.
“It was quite a day,” she said.
Before Brian entered into ministry, he had earned a degree in criminal justice. Living in Florida and working as a cop, Rhonda said it was a drug bust gone wrong in which two of his buddies were killed, that led him to get out of law enforcement. His heart was just not in it anymore.
“It got too intense for him,” Rhonda said.
Although pursuing a law enforcement career was over for Brian, Rhonda said he continued to serve as a volunteer firefighter and a paramedic during the hurricane seasons.
Going through the traumatic experience of losing his friends, Rhonda said it was a pastor he was friends with, who encouraged and mentored him to follow what Brian felt was his new calling — ministry.
“He really had a heart for Jesus and loving people the way Jesus loved them,” Rhonda said.
Once Brian returned to Minnesota, he served as an EMS/firefighter for the Crystal Fire and Rescue Squad in Crystal. During that time he and Pastor Greg Bodin started the Critical Incident Stress Management program. When he and Rhonda moved to Lake Beauty Bible Camp in June 2007, where he served as an executive director. The camp is owned by 65 different churches.
Rhonda said that one of the first things Brian did when they moved to Long Prairie was to join the Swanville First Response Team. He also brought his knowledge of the critical incident stress management program and helped implement it in Swanville. The skills also helped him as he served as a backup chaplain for Morrison and Todd counties whenever Chaplain Gregg Valentine (Morrison) or Chaplain Dave Greaver (Todd) weren’t able to respond to a situation.
Reminiscing, Valentine recalls one time Brian covered for him. It is a clear example of how selfless Brian was, Valentine said.
At the time, Valentine had rented one of the houses at the Bible camp to hold a training session for some of the elders of his church. During the evening, he was called by dispatch about a crisis and responded. When he returned to the camp, he went to bed.
The Morrison County dispatch then called him five or six times at about 1:30 a.m. about another crisis. For some reason, Valentine said he had put his cellphone on silent and as a result, didn’t hear it. As the backup chaplain, dispatch then called Brian.
“You don’t expect to get two calls in a row like that. It doesn’t happen very often,” Valentine said.
Since Brian knew exactly where Valentine was, he said Brian could have easily just woken him up to go on that call. Instead, knowing he was training his elders the next day, Brian went on the call himself.
“It showed me the kind of selflessness and the kind of person Brian was. He was just a very, very kind spirit. I miss him a lot,” Valentine said.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, who has worked with Brian on several occasions over the years, treasures the memories he has of Brian.
“Brian was a servant of God. He dedicated his time to his family, friends, staff and total strangers that he didn’t know. It was evident that Brian loved Jesus and he loved his family. It was also evident Brian loved strangers. It didn’t matter what the call for assistance was. If Brian was able, he would respond. He was always humble and offered words of encouragement,” Larsen said.
The last call Larsen worked on with Brian was a suicide that occurred in Morrison County. A person took their own life in front of two Morrison County deputies.
“One can imagine how chaotic the scene was and Brian later showed up and helped calm the storm,” Larsen said.
Brian’s selflessness was seen time and time again in his service. He spent time with the victim’s family, listened to them and were there as a comforting presence.
“I thanked Brian for being there at the call, knowing that our guys wouldn’t be able to do our jobs without him,” Larsen said.
Brian also reassured people that he would remain on the scene as long as he was needed, that it didn’t matter how long it would take.
“Brian was an angel in disguise. I thank our Lord and Savior for the time Brian was present on Earth. He sacrificed his time and talents while always putting others first. Comforting people in chaotic and tragic times isn’t for everyone, but for those who paid attention, there are valued life lessons that can be learned from Brian,” Larsen said.
Brian served about 15 years as a first responder at the Swanville First Response Team. Ten of those years was spent serving side-by-side with Rhonda on the team.
Swanville First Responder Mike Holmgren said Brian was instrumental in the team starting to actively participate in critical incident debriefing. It gives the emergency personnel a chance to share their experiences and talk about an incident that was traumatic to them. If not dealt with, it usually results in compound trauma in where more stress and trauma is added onto an already existing trauma. Holmgren said.
Brian taught Amish boys about firearms safety as well as other children. Teaching them about safety when it came to four-wheelers and snowmobiles, was also important to him.
One of the things that always stood out to Holmgren was that Brian didn’t just teach within four walls. Most of his teaching was actually hands-on, Holmgren said. One example, he said, was not just telling them what to do in the event of getting stuck.
“He would have them drive where he knew they would get stuck, so they would learn how to get out of it,” Holmgren said.
“If somebody needed help, he was there,” Holmgren said.
One of the things that always stood out about Brian, too, Holmgren said, was his willingness to share about Jesus and about faith with people.
“But it was never in a pushy way. He just loved people and it was important to him for people to know about Jesus,” he said.
Brian looked for different ways to be efficient. When he became the executive director at the Bible Camp, he bought some pigs to eat the scraps that were otherwise thrown away. Not only did it save them about $1,200 annually, Holmgren said, but once the pigs were raised, they were slaughtered, which provided meat for the family. He also shared it with other staff members, Holmgren said.
As butchering pigs became a challenge during 2020 due to the pandemic, Holmgren said he and Brian decided to purchase about 20 hogs to butcher themselves. It was a bigger endeavor than they had first anticipated it would be. While it was great to give away the meat to feed those who were in need, they looked to other ways to do so the following year, Holmgren said.
“Brian did so many things. He wore more hats than anyone you’ve ever met. Most of the people he helped he didn’t know, with little to no gain for himself. He lent a helping hand to everyone on the team,” Holmgren said.
Besides Rhonda, Brian is survived by their four sons, Peter (Kayla), Caleb (Olivia), Nathan (fiancée Olivia) and Joshua, as well as their two grandsons, Maximus and Malachi.
“He was an amazing man. He taught me everything I know,” Nathan said.
Cherishing the memories he has of his dad, Nathan said he recalls when he taught him how to drive.
“He wasn’t very nervous. He kind of just sat there and let me make mistakes,” Nathan said.
One of Brian’s beliefs when it came to driving lessons was to make sure their children knew how to drive a manual stick shift before they were allowed to drive an automatic.
“It was a lot of fun,” Nathan said.
Since he was only 8 years old at the time when Brian started teaching him how to drive, Nathan said he had to tape some boxes to his shoes, so he could reach the pedals, he said.
A memorial service was held for Brian, Jan. 22, at the Buffalo Covenant Church in Buffalo. It is estimated about 2,000 attended whether it was in person or watching it livestreamed. As Brian died from a medical condition he obtained in the line of duty, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags on state buildings to be flown at half staff, Jan. 22 , in his honor.
“With its deepest gratitude, the state of Minnesota recognizes Reverend Alnes for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and community,” Walz said.
While Brian died from a medical condition he obtained in the line of duty, he is remembered for how he lived and the impact he made on thousands of individuals.
