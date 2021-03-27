Swanville family given keys to dream home

For the Tepley family, it’s a dream come true to finally have their own home. Andrew and Elizabeth Tepley were each given a set of keys to their new home in Swanville at the Habitat for Humanity house dedication ceremony, Wednesday.
“This is a game changer for us as a family,” Elizabeth said.
Sr. Julien Dirkes, board member of Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County (HFCMC), said normally house dedications are crowded with people. However, due to COVID-19 precautions, only a limited people were present. The ceremony was also filmed by HFCMC Board Member Alicia Kapus.
“We wanted to dedicate the house, so that the Tepley family can start living in it,” Dirkes said.
The Tepley family was announced as the recipient of the next HFHMC house in 2019. Their new home marks the organization’s 20th build in the county and also their first in Swanville. Having lived in the Swanville area for many years, the family wanted to stay in the community.
The build of the Tepley home was different in many aspects in comparison to other HFCMC builds. Normally, the HFCMC only builds three-bedroom houses with no garage. However, because the family has four children, one of whom is a special needs child, the organization made an exception. In addition, garages are not normally included in the build, but since the city of Swanville requires one to be built when a lot at North Berkey is purchased, a two-car garage was added. It is something the Tepley family is very thankful for.
Kale Brastad, owner of Brastad Construction in Little Falls and construction site manager of the build, said that once COVID-19 surfaced in Minnesota the spring of 2020, the build was put on hold. As time went by and realizing the need for a home the Tepleys had, HFHMC decided to move forward with the build one way or another. Things would just need to be done differently.
Each family invests at least 300 hours of sweat equity in the construction of their home. While the mortgage is no-profit, no interest, it is still a mortgage with all its responsibilities and blessings. The family mortgage payments also help to fund future Habitat homes. It’s a way of paying it forward, Dirkes said.
Normally, houses are built with the help of many different volunteers. It usually takes about seven months to complete. However, because volunteers wouldn’t be able to safely stay socially distanced, observe COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines and more, most of the work was completed by the Tepley family, Brastad and his crew and others.
Brastad said it was his first time experiencing building a Habitat home. Having worked closely with the family and getting to know them, it is an experience he really enjoyed. It was also a great experience for the family as to what goes into building a home as well as learning new things, Elizabeth said.
The building of the home began after Thanksgiving last year with the framing of the house coming up in early December 2020. They all worked fast to get the frame up before it started snowing. Overall, the build went really well and fast, Brastad said. The only challenge was getting the materials as many were delayed or on back order due to COVID-19. The garage door is a perfect example, he said, as it took nearly three months to arrive.
“We just had four-by-fours and foam there for almost three months,” he said.
All entrances to the home or rooms are at least 36 inches wide, so it is easy for people to get in and out. Leading from the garage is the open kitchen, dining room and entryway. With white cabinets, black appliances, black countertops and an island in the kitchen area, three of the walls were painted dark grey. The accent wall closest to the garage was painted navy blue.
“We wanted to add some color,” Elizabeth said.
The hallway was painted in a light grey color, the same as both bathrooms and part of the utility/laundry room.
Andrew and Elizabeth have three children, Alic, 16, Chloe, 14, and Lydia, 10. While Alic’s room was painted dark grey with a navy-blue accent wall, Lydia’s room features a mermaid-inspired accent wall in different shades of teal and purple with the remaining walls painted in a medium turquoise.
The master bedroom is painted in grey with a mustard yellow-colored accent wall. The same yellow mustard color is painted on one of the walls in the utility/laundry room.
While one bathroom had a bathtub installed, the family opted for a large walk-in shower for the other bathroom to make it easier for Chloe, who was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic and neurological disorder, when she was 2 1/2 years old. She also has intractable epilepsy.
Unlike the other bedrooms, which are carpeted, a linoleum floor was installed in Chloe’s to make it easier for her to get around once she transitions to a wheelchair.
For many years, the Tepleys have lived in a small, two-story farm house they rented in the Swanville area. The second story and limited space made it difficult to move Chloe around, Elizabeth said.
The Tepleys hope to be able to move into the house before Easter.
“We are really excited for this,” Andrew said.
During the dedication, an opening prayer and candlelighting ceremony was held by Pastor Kevin Zellers. Dirkes later presented some gifts and a Bible to the family with Brastad finally presenting the keys to the couple.
Swanville Mayor Sandy Lange was also present at the dedication and welcomed the family to the city she described as caring and friendly.
“I think you will feel right at home. We welcome you to town and we are so thankful that you made the decision to live her,” she said.
