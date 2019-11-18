Swanville exchange students enjoy learning about American way of life

Learning more about the American way of life has been a fun experience for both Gabriela Franca Dias Ribeiro of Below Horizone, Brazil, and Theeraphat “Geno” Wannasuit of Chon Buri, Thailand.
While they are hosted by Patrick Hawkins and Tessa Shepherd of Sauk Centre, they attend school at Swanville High School.
Although the bus ride is somewhat long, the two are glad they are at Swanville. It is a smaller school and they have made many friends.
Shepherd said the reason for Ribeiro and Wannasuit going to the school in Swanville is because the high school in Sauk Centre only accepts students from one foreign exchange student agency. However, Wannasuit and Ribeiro went through International Student Exchange.
One thing Wannasuit really likes about the classes at Swanville is that they are smaller.
“Here the classes are about 20 students. In Thailand, we have 50,” he said.
Classes at Swanville High School also don’t run as long as they do in his country. School there begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.
For Ribeiro, it’s the opposite. In Brazil, school starts at 7 a.m. and ends at noon.
“I like that more,” she said.
Coming to America is something Ribeiro and Wannasuit have wanted for a long time. Ribeiro said that ever since she started seeing YouTube videos about exchange students many years ago, she has dreamed about coming.
In Brazil and Thailand, the students remain in one classroom throughout the day. The teachers of various subjects come to them. Although Ribeiro prefers to stay in one classroom, moving from class to class also has its perks.
“You can move around. I get tired sitting in the same spot for hours,” she said.
While their respective countries offer different sports, such as soccer, swimming and more, American football and softball are new to them. Ribeiro said she’s considering trying softball.
“I don’t know how to play it, but I’d try,” she said.
Back home she plays handball.
In Thailand, Wannasuit plays badminton and basketball, he said.
Since they arrived to their host family, Aug. 23, they have tried several new foods. One food Wannasuit discovered he absolutely dislikes is green beans.
“I can’t stand them,” he said.
Both students like the fact that their host family decided to host two foreign exchange students at the same time.
“I think it’s better because you have people you can share things with. You are going through the same situation. Like, if I am missing home, he can relate more to it than someone who isn’t from another country,” she said.
Although it is Hawkins’ and Shepherd’s first time hosting foreign exchange students, the concept is not new to Hawkins. As he was growing up, his parents, Steve and Rose Hawkins, hosted about 40 exchange students.
“It taught me culture and the different values that people have, the difference in people,” he said.
The two have three children — Leighton, 4, and a set of 6-year-old twin boys, Lucas and Landon. They have adjusted well to having Ribeiro and Wannasuit in the home.
The family likes to spend time together whether it is going shopping, going out to eat or sight seeing across Minnesota. One of the places they visited was Mall of America and a few other places and plan to visit the headwaters of the Mississippi River in Itasca State Park.
While they have introduced new foods to Ribeiro and Wannasuit, they have the students cook something once a month from their countries.
“Through it we all learn about different kinds of foods. It’s fun,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd said she has nothing but good to say about Swanville High School.
“The kids in Swanville treat the exchange students like they are rock stars. I love that Swanville is so open and welcoming. When Sauk Centre said they couldn’t take them, we knew right away where we were going to take them,” she said.
Ribeiro and Wannasuit will return back to their countries in June 2020. They already know they will not only miss their host family, but also all the new friends they have made.
“It will be hard to adjust to when they are no longer around. Hopefully they’ll come back to visit,” Shepherd said.
Another side of hosting foreign exchange students is that it opens opportunities to travel. Hawkins said he has been to 22 different countries, visiting exchange students his parents hosted.
“It’s awesome. If anyone is thinking about hosting exchange students, don’t second guess it,” Shepherd said.
