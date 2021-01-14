Swanville Elementary has announced its December 2020 Students of the Month. Each student received a water bottle, pencil and free book. Dixie Keppers and Maycee Becker were drawn, and they received a $25 gift certificate from the Swanville Flyer to use at any Swanville business. Students of the Month included front row: Riley Veldkamp, left, and Dixie Keppers, both first-graders. Second row (from left): Lawrence Cofell, kindergarten; Maycee Becker, fourth grade and Mack Kottschade, second grade. Back row: Rachel Johnson, third grade; Milo Hutchins, fifth grade; Claudie Pechan-Klemish, sixth grade and Ethan Zellers, sixth grade.
