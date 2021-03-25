Students at Swanville Elementary School raised $10,109.93 for Jump Rope for Heart, which benefits the American Heart Association. This shatters the old record of $5,050. The top fundraisers in each grade were able to put a pie in the face of teachers Chad Brever and Aaron Gapinski. Pictured above Lawrence Cofell, left, put a pie in the face of Gapinski. Pictured at right, Supt. Gene Harthan, left, took a pie in the face from Ayla Sandelin, the top fundraiser.

