Students at Swanville Elementary School raised $10,109.93 for Jump Rope for Heart, which benefits the American Heart Association. This shatters the old record of $5,050. The top fundraisers in each grade were able to put a pie in the face of teachers Chad Brever and Aaron Gapinski. Pictured above Lawrence Cofell, left, put a pie in the face of Gapinski. Pictured at right, Supt. Gene Harthan, left, took a pie in the face from Ayla Sandelin, the top fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.