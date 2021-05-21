Swanville Elementary has announced its Students of the Month for April.
Each student received a water bottle and a free book. The names of Grant Strandberg and Raymond Carillo-Ledesma were drawn, and they received a $25 gift certificate from the Swanville Flyer to be used in any Swanville business.
Students chosen included front row: Sophie Zeis, left, first grade; and Grand Strandberg, kindergarten. Second row (from left): Raymon Carillo-Ledesma, fourth grade; Chloe Masters, second grade; and Emma Ritter, first grade. Back row: Dalton Leyendecker, sixth grade; Ayla Sandelin, fifth grade; Connor Gerads, sixth grade; and Grant Geschwill, third grade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.