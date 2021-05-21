Students of the Month
Submitted photo

Swanville Elementary has announced its Students of the Month for April.

Each student received a water bottle and a free book. The names of Grant Strandberg and Raymond Carillo-Ledesma were drawn, and they received a $25 gift certificate from the Swanville Flyer to be used in any Swanville business.

Students chosen included front row: Sophie Zeis, left, first grade; and Grand Strandberg, kindergarten. Second row (from left): Raymon Carillo-Ledesma, fourth grade; Chloe Masters, second grade; and Emma Ritter, first grade. Back row: Dalton Leyendecker, sixth grade; Ayla Sandelin, fifth grade; Connor Gerads, sixth grade; and Grant Geschwill, third grade.

