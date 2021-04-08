Swanville Elementary Students of the Month

Swanville Elementary has announced its Students of the Month for March.

Each student received a water bottle and a free book. Mabel Hollermann and Ellie Johnson were drawn and they will receive a $25 gift certificate from the Swanville Flyer to be used in any Swanville business.

The Students of the Month include front row: First-grader Kolby Throener, left, and kindergartner Kalison Rocheleau. Second row (from left): Third-grader Guadalupe Lopez-Ojeda, second-grader Mabel Hollermann and first-grader Logan Miller. Back row: Fifth-grader Morgan Pechan-Klemish, fourth-grader Zoe Giese, sixth-grader Ellie Johnson and sixth-grader Caden Kizer.

