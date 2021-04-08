Swanville Elementary has announced its Students of the Month for March.
Each student received a water bottle and a free book. Mabel Hollermann and Ellie Johnson were drawn and they will receive a $25 gift certificate from the Swanville Flyer to be used in any Swanville business.
The Students of the Month include front row: First-grader Kolby Throener, left, and kindergartner Kalison Rocheleau. Second row (from left): Third-grader Guadalupe Lopez-Ojeda, second-grader Mabel Hollermann and first-grader Logan Miller. Back row: Fifth-grader Morgan Pechan-Klemish, fourth-grader Zoe Giese, sixth-grader Ellie Johnson and sixth-grader Caden Kizer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.