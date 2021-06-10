Teachers of the Year

With all the challenges teachers faced during the 2020-21 school year, the Swanville School District named the entire staff as “Teachers of the Year.”

Staff includes front row (from left): Shelly Peterson, Brittni Titus, Jolanieah Waltman, Tracy Hannah, Diane Schleicher, Stacy Herold-Funk, Sheyanne Sebek, Chantelle Frie, Liza Hasse and Maureen Miller. Second row: Brandy Lyon, Kerry Osberg, Paul McKinley, Jason Lee, Joel Rieffer, Tom Bzdok and Denise Bernard. Back row: Adam Gerads, Aaron Gapinski, Neal Weisz, Pete Swisher, Chad Brever, Thomas Pollreis, Carly Andres, Karlee Peterson and Melanie Macneil.

