The Swanville girls basketball team faced the Ashby Arrows, Thursday, Dec. 29, and came away with a commanding 61-30 victory.
The Bulldogs were on fire in the first half, scoring 44 points to the Arrows’ 18. All phases of the Bulldogs’ team played exceptional as they secured their fourth win of the year to improve to 4-2.
Leading the charge for the Bulldogs was Lauren Miller, who scored 24 points. Avery Douglas and Sam Sobiech both finished with 11 points.
Lily Peterson scored five points, Amelia Hudalla and Kennedee Chuba scored four each and Reese Jackson rounded out the Bulldogs with two points.
The Bulldogs look to make it three wins in a row as they host Upsala, Friday, Jan. 6.
Royalton Royals
The Royalton Royals fell to the Hawley Nuggets 56-43, Dec. 29.
Mya Yourczek led the team with 12 points on 5-of-9 shots from within the 3-point line and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. Defensively, she led the team in rebounds, securing 10 total, and blocks, with four.
Mya Wolbeck was second in scoring after sinking 3-of-7 2-pointers, 1-of-3 3-pointers and 2-of-2 free throws for 11 total points. She finished with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The following day, Dec. 30, the Royals played the Duluth-Marshall Hilltoppers, losing their second game in a row, 53-49.
Both Yourczek and Wolbeck led their team in the scoring category, with 23 and 11, respectively.
Yourczek’s 23 points came off of seven 2-pointers, six free throws and a 3-pointer. Yourczek also led the team in rebounds once again, tallying 13 total, as well as having three assists.
Wolbeck’s 11 points came by way of three 2-pointers, two free throws and a 3-pointer. She also recorded four rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.
The Royals record fell under .500, to 3-4, as they host ACGC, Friday, Jan. 6.
Pierz Pioneers
Keeping a perfect record, the Pierz Pioneers improved to 5-0 after a 50-35 win over Cass Lake-Bena, Friday, Dec. 30.
Britney Schommer led the team in points, with 14, on 5-of-8 field goals. She was a perfect 2-for-2 on 3-pointers and was 3-for-6 on 2-pointers. She also finished 2-for-4 on free throws.
Alyssa Sadlovsky finished the night with nine points, making two shots from the 2-point line, one from the 3-point line and going 2-for-2 on free throws.
Lily Riley, Kenna Otte and Ashley Kimman all scored seven points each and Lyndsey Strohmeier scored six points.
The Pioneers played Horace after beating CLB, but were handed their first loss of the season, falling 80-64.
Sadlovsky had her best game of the season, scoring a whopping 26 points on 10-of-23 shots. She was stout on defense as well, securing four total rebounds and three steals.
Schommer recorded 17 points for the Pioneers, hitting on 5-of-8 field goals and 6-of-9 free throws. She finished with five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Strohmeier finished with double-digit points as well, hitting 4-of-10 baskets for 10 points.
Falling to 5-1 on the season, the Pioneers play Foley on the road, Friday, Jan. 6.
