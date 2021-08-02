Swanville couple relishes 45 years of love and family

Throughout their marriage, humor has always been present one way or another, said William and Corrine Lehrke of Swanville. Recently, they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
“It was very nice. It was also nice to get together and talk with people after we’ve been locked up for a year (because of the pandemic). This was the first time we went anywhere,” William said.
At the same time as their anniversary was commemorated, their great-granddaughter Aero’s first birthday was celebrated, too.
“We weren’t even thinking about our anniversary. Our attention was on the little one,” they said.
Another fun detail that was also acknowledged was that fact that Corrine can still fit into her wedding dress. When her sister asked her if she could, Corrine said she just had to see.
William and Corrine was married July 23, 1976. They had met at a mock wedding about two years earlier at a mock wedding that was held in celebration of her grandparents John and Johanna Brezinka’s 50th wedding anniversary.
Corrine said it was his humor that drew her to him. At the mock wedding, he played the role of the flowergirl and was dressed in a dress.
“He was just hilarious,” Corrine said.
William’s proposal came as a surprise to Corrine. Not only because she had no suspicion, but also because of the way he did it. Already living together, the two traveled to town to pick something up.
“Before I knew it, I was in a jewelry store,” she said.
William said that rather than try to guess what ring size Corrine wore, it was easier to just bring her with to get it right from the beginning. He then told her to pick out the ring she wanted.
Initially, William said, they lived in a trailer home he had on some land he owned. However, after their children, KellyAnn and Kathy were born and with a third one on the way, they decided it was time to move to a new home. The trailer home he had purchased in southern United States and had very thin walls made it difficult to retain heat.
The family moved to a doublewide trailer on the farm where they live now. Back then, the farm still belonged to his parents, William and Louise Lehrke. Later, when Corrine and William took over the farm, they moved into the main house. They also had two more children, Lea and William “Billy.”
While Corrine and William have certainly shared many good times and laughs, their marriage has also withstood one of the greatest challenges parents can face — the death of a child.
KellyAnn, 28, died unexpectedly Sept. 9, 2005, at her home in rural Swanville. Her daughter, Ashley, who was 9 at the time, found the body.
“She was dressed for work and it looked like she had sat down on the bed and then had just fallen backwards onto the bed,” Ashley said.
When her mom didn’t respond to her calls, Ashley said she had crawled up on the bed and knew she was dead as soon as she touched her.
Initially, Corrine and William had not wanted an autopsy to be done. They couldn’t imagine their daughter’s body cut. However, the coroner, who had also delivered KellyAnn when she was born, overruled the family and went through with the autopsy. It is something the family is very grateful for now.
“He said there was no reason a 28-year-old should have died like that. He wanted to know why,” William said.
The autopsy revealed that KellyAnn died as a result of Factor V Leiden, (Factor Five), which is a mutation of one of the clotting factors in the blood. They later discovered that the genetic disorder had been passed on by William.
William said that when someone who has Factor Five starts taking any form of birth control, it puts them at greater risk of blood clots forming. Shortly before KellyAnn died, she started taking birth control pills, William said.
KellyAnn also had a second daughter, Alex “Ali.”
Since then, several in the family have been tested for Factor Five. Their son, Billy has it, as well as his daughter and their granddaughter, Annabelle. He also has a son, Alan, who does not have it.
William said that unless the coroner had persisted with finding the cause of KellyAnn’s death, they would have never known that the Factor Five genetic disease was in their family. Now, because they know, they can warn other family members, especially those who have been diagnosed with Factor Five, to not take birth control.
Throughout their marriage, the Lehrkes have farmed. They farm the way farming was more common back in the day — with only about 20 milk cows, several calves and heifers, and other animals, such as sheep, pigs, chickens and more. It is a way of feeding the family and to make a little money.
Last year, William, who now is 76, somewhat retired from farming. He helps when he can, but otherwise their son has taken over the farm. Corrine still finds tremendous joy and peace working with sheep and lambs.
Enjoying life in the country, they thrive being surrounded by family, whether their children, their significant others, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
