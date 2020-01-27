Swanville couple keeps barn-theme going amidst wedding plans

Initially Ethan Oleson and his bride-to-be, Ana Swenson of Swanville had planned to have their wedding in July. But when the majority of their wedding party would be unavailable, they moved their wedding day to Saturday, Aug. 22.
The couple has been together for about eight years and have two beautiful children — Skylar, 6, and Avery, 1.
As Skylar will be their flower girl at the wedding — something she is absolutely thrilled about, Avery will have the role of the ring bearer, Ana said.
The couple first met at Camp Ripley eight years ago. He serves as a mechanic in the Minnesota National Guard and she was visiting at the time. Sitting next to each other, watching some of the other guys play football, the two struck up a conversation.
But it wasn’t until after Oleson returned from basic training about six months later from their initial meeting that they started going out and love began to blossom.
More than two years ago, on June 12, 2017, the couple visited the farm of Swenson’s grandparents Joe and Patty Swenson in Bagley. He looked at her and on a whim and inspired by a line in the movie “Dumb and Dumber,” he said: “What are the chances of a guy like me meeting a girl like you?”
“Then I proposed to her. It was a spur of the moment thing. I had not planned it,” he said.
Swenson said she was very surprised by his proposal and had not seen it coming. Nevertheless there was only one answer to give — “Yes.”
The couple has not set a definite budget for their wedding. They just know it will be more than $10,000, but is well worth the money spent, they said.
Oleson and Swenson will have their wedding and reception at “The Barn at Stoney Hills” in Cushing. It is a weekend experience they are looking forward to sharing with friends, family and other loved ones.
“I love that we get the place for the whole weekend, Friday through Sunday and that they are not rushing us to get out,” Swenson said. “What makes it even more special is that he asked me out in a barn, proposed in a barn and now we’ll be getting married in a barn.”
Another detail the couple really likes about their choice of venue is that there are no hidden costs. They know exactly what they’ll be getting for the price they’re paying.
They plan to have an outdoor wedding, but feel relieved about the fact that if the weather is not ideal, that they can move it inside the barn.
“It’s a gorgeous place. I have gone up there twice already to get some ideas. A couple of the girls and I have some decoration ideas,” she said.
They also like that a lot of the decorations will be provided by the wedding venue.
“The only thing I really have to worry about is the backdrop for taking photos. It’s already beautiful, so there isn’t a whole lot we need to do to decorate the place,” she said.
Oleson and Swenson plan to invite about 300 guests.
For the meal, they have opted for a hog roast, baked beans, cole slaw, potatoes and more. They have quite not yet decided as to what kind of wedding cake they will serve.
The original ring Oleson gave his fiancée was a princess cut diamond with a wedding band. However, when the couple went to Chicago, Ill. on a weekend getaway about two years ago, she left the wedding band along with her identification in her jacket where they were partying, only to discover later that it was missing.
“I felt terrible,” she said.
Swenson said she still has the engagement ring, but misplaced it when she removed it from her finger and put it somewhere safe while she put lotion on her hands.
The couple is planning to replace the missing ring with a white gold ring with a pear-shaped diamond.
Oleson and Swenson have chosen three theme colors for their wedding — blush pink, sage green and medium grey. While she’ll be wearing a white dress, he will likely be dressed in a dark grey tuxedo. Another possible option would be to get married in his service uniform.
The couple has opted for six groomsmen and bridesmaids. Groomsmen are Oleson’s friends, Zach Warzecha of Long Prairie, Chris Fritz of Little Falls, Cody Schnobrich of Brainerd, Stan Mattern of Little Falls, Josh Tembreull of Little Falls and Danny Schmidt of Little Falls.
Bridesmaids are Katie Decker of Little Falls, Oleson’s sister, Katie Oleson of Sobieski, Alyssa Pegel of Brainerd, Jessah Longbella of Little Falls, Justine Lentner of Foley and Maddie Edmond of Long Prairie.
Parents of the bride are James Swenson of Bagley and Kimberly Johnson of New Brighton and parents of the groom are Bruce and Amy Oleson of Little Falls.
When it comes to what the couple loves the most about the other, it is difficult to pinpoint.
“I love everything about her. But one thing, it would be that she is family oriented. I also like her eyes and teeth,” he said.
Like her fiancé, Swenson loves that he is just as family oriented. She also loves that he is traditional, she said.
The couple plans to go on a honeymoon, but haven’t decided where to. However, Spain is a likely possibility, they said.
Looking forward to being married, Oleson and Swenson don’t believe much will change as they have already established a life together. They have learned a lot along the way, to not sweat the small stuff and to focus on the positive.
“Never go to bed angry. It’s not going to be rainbows and unicorns all the time. It gets tough sometimes, but you’re living with your best friend, so you get to see your best friend every day,” she said.
“It’s not always easy, but it is worth it,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.