The Swanville City Council was informed at Tuesday’s meeting by Mayor Sandy Lange that the city will be mailing out an energy and environmental survey to its residents soon.
As the city plans to implement $10,000 or more grant-funded projects in 2022. Lange said the city wants to know what kind of projects the residents want the city to focus on.
The first question on the survey asks the residents to rate different statements as to whether they strongly agree, agree, are neutral, disagree or strongly disagree.
The statements given on the survey include:
• The city of Swanville’s population should increase;
• City of Swanville drinking water is high quality;
• Lakes and rivers in and around the city of Swanville are clean, accessible and enjoyable for residents and visitors;
• The city of Swanville offers excellent recreational opportunities with quality parks, bike trails. water access etc.;
• Alternative modes of transportation, such as walking and biking, are important; and
• The city should offer charging infrastructure to encourage the use of electric vehicles.
The second question has three statements of which residents can choose one of the following answers — do it all the time/very easy; do sometimes/easy; do on occasion/somewhat difficult; don’t do very often/difficult; and don’t do at all; very difficult.
The statements for the second question are:
• To get rid of and separate recycling and household garbage;
• To use the city’s compost area for yard and/or food waste; and
• Dispose of harzardous waste like paint or motor oil according to county requirements.
The third question asks residents which top three projects related to water, land, food, energy, waste and storm events, they think the city should advance over the next five years.
The project choices residents have to choose from are:
• Improve storm water systems in case of flooding;
• Provide city-operated community safe space for extreme weather;
• Improve city water quality, drinking or surface (i.e. rivers, lakes);
• Improve or expand walking and biking zones, including sidewalks;
• Improve city waste infrastructure (recycling, composting, hazardous waste etc.);
• Plant more trees or other greenery;
• Reduce city energy consumption, saving money;
• Generate city power with renewables like wind and solar; and
• Other.
Swanville City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Swanville City Council:
• Approved selling two lots to AJ Johnson in the first addition of North Berkey Avenue with the conditions that a large garage (not a pole shed) that matches the home will be built on one of the lots and that the city utility (water) drainage remains on site;
• Set the final levy certification at $10,000;
• Accepted a $1,000 donation from Swanville VFW to the park fund;
• Discussed what to do with the old water tower once the new one is installed. While keeping it as a historic mark was considered, the Council acknowledged future costs to maintain it. Another suggestion was to have a piece of the old water tower in a museum while the majority of the tower was disposed of. No decision was made;
• Besides the city’s mail in ballot system, designated the Morrison County Courthouse as the city’s polling place for 2022; and
• Was informed that the snow plow broke and is currently getting fixed at Swanville Repairs.
The Swanville City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
