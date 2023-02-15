The Swanville boys basketball team had a tough stretch ahead of them, with three games in five days. They started off strong with a win Thursday, Feb. 9, over Bertha-Hewitt, 64-53.
Lucas Miller finished as the leading scorer for the Bulldogs, recording 23 points. He scored on 3-of-6 shots from beyond the arc and 7-of-16 from inside the arc. He recorded seven rebounds, four deflections and three steals.
Hunter Moore finished the night with 16 points on 5-of-12 field goals, making 4-of-9 from the 3-point range. He added two more points from the free throw line and recorded eight rebounds, four assists and two deflections.
Brody Kircher recorded 13 points, making 6-of-12 of his shots, all from the 2-point range. He added one more point from a free throw and secured a team-high nine rebounds.
They seemed to still be winded the next day as they were handed a crushing defeat at the hands of Osakis, Friday, Feb. 10, falling 73-32.
Kircher was the lone bright spot for the offense, scoring 12 points on 6-of-9 shots, all from the 2-point range.
Falling to 10-9, the Bulldogs managed to rebound Monday, Feb. 13, taking down Benson, 93-83.
In the high scoring game, the Bulldogs were led by Miller, who had his best game of the season. Miller finished the night with 33 points on 11-of-29 shots, scoring on 10-of-22 from inside the arc. He added another 10 points on free throws and was tied for first on rebounds, coming away with 10. Miller also recorded five assists, three deflections and two steals.
Moore also had a season best performance. He finished with 23 points, making 8-of-18 shots. He made four twos, four threes and made 3-of-5 free throws. Moore finished with four assists and a steal as well.
Kircher recorded 16 points, making 7-of-15 field goals, all from the 2-point range. He added two more points from free throws and recorded 10 rebounds and an assist.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-9 and take on BEV at home, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:15 p.m.
Pierz Pioneers
Pierz’s bad luck continued against Mora, Thursday, Feb. 9. Losing their eighth game in a row, they fell once more 58-49.
Joey Stuckmayer led the Pioneers in points, scoring a season best 18 points. Stuckmayer finished 7-of-18, making four twos, three threes and a free throw. On top of leading the team in points, he also led the team with two steals and recorded four rebounds.
Kirby Fischer recorded 12 points, scoring on 4-of-9 field goals. He made two twos, two threes and two free throws.
With the team falling to 6-14, they looked to redeem themselves as they hosted Albany, Tuesday, Feb. 14
Unfortunately, the Pioneers fell once more, 74-55. Noah Oberfeld and Garrett Cummings scored 10 points each, with both Pioneers scoring one two, two threes and two free throws. Cummings had six rebounds and a steal while Oberfeld recorded seven rebounds.
The Pioneers, dropping nine in a row, fell to 6-15. They host Little Falls Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:15 p.m.
Little Falls Flyers
The Flyers’ trip to Princeton, Thursday, Feb. 9, didn’t go as planned as they fell 84-66, dropping them to 13-6 on the season.
Beau Thoma managed to lead the Flyers in points, with 18. Thoma made 7-of-18 shots from inside the arc and added four more on free throws. He also led the team with 10 rebounds and six assists.
Jaxon Janski recorded 15 points, performing his best from outside the arc, hitting 3-of-5. He also was a perfect 4-for-4 on his free throws. Janski also came down with three rebounds and two assists.
Carter Gwost added 10 points on 5-of-9 field goals, all from the 2-point range. He also recorded eight rebounds and an assist.
The Flyers’ were unable to win their next game, falling 62-51 to Willmar, Saturday, Feb. 11.
Janski led the Flyers with 15 points, making three twos, two threes and three free throws. He also finished with four rebounds on the night.
Thoma ended his night with 12 points on 5-of-9 2-pointers and 2-of-2 free throws. He led the Flyers in rebounds, assists and steals, with seven, seven and three respectively.
Owen Bode recorded 10 points, hitting on 3-of-5 of his shots. Bode scored on one two, two threes and two free throws.
Their losing streak continued as they dropped their next game 81-62 against Osakis, Monday, Feb. 13. Little Falls had two players score over 20 points, but were unable to get much else going.
Thoma led his team with 22 points. He made 10-of-19 field goals, hitting 10-of-17 from inside the arc. He added two more points from the free throw line and led the team with 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Janski recorded 21 points, making 7-of-18 shots. Janksi scored on three twos, four threes and three free throws. He finished with four rebounds and two steals.
The Flyers fell to 13-8 and were suffering from a four game losing streak. They faced Mora, Tuesday, Feb. 14, where the streak continued.
In the 57-40 loss to the Mustangs, Janski was the only Flyer who seemed to be able to break out, scoring 21 of his teams’ points. He made 8-of-16 shots, hitting 5-of-10 from the 3-point range, and 3-of-6 from the 2-point range.
Falling to 13-9, the Flyers took on Pierz on the road, Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:15 p.m.
Royalton Royals
Royalton came up short of a win Friday, Feb. 10, falling 61-58 to Holdingford.
They struggled all night with their shots, making just 29% of their 2-pointers and 22% of their 3-pointers.
Ethan Albright was one of the few bright spots, recording his season best, 16 points. Albright finished 5-of-13 from the 3-point range and added another point from a free throw. He recorded eight rebounds.
Logan Pesta had his best game of the year as well, finishing with 13 points on two 2-pointers and hitting 9-of-10 free throws. Pesta led the team in rebounds, with 10 and had one block.
The tough loss dropped the Royals to 7-12 on the season. The team took on Maple Lake, Tuesday, Feb. 14, redeeming themselves in a 63-27 win.
Pesta built off of his last game, this time scoring 14 points. He was perfect in every shooting category, making 5-of-5 of his two pointers and 4-of-4 of his free throws. He also recorded seven rebounds.
The Royals improved to 8-12 and they host ACGC at home, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.
Upsala Cardinals
Upsala got its fifth win of the season after taking down LPGE at home, Friday, Feb. 10, 50-40.
Jack Primus had over half the Cardinals’ points in his best game of the season. Primus made 11-of-21 baskets, hitting 8-of-12 from inside the arc for 26 total points. He also led the team in rebounds, with 13, and steals, with four.
Samuel Laliberte finished with his best game of the year as well, scoring 11 points. He played his best from beyond the arc, hitting 3-of-7, and was 1-for-1 on 2-pointers.
The Cardinals improved to 5-14, but dropped their next game against Benson, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 64-51.
Ryan Johnson scored 15 points on 5-of-9 field goals, making 4-of-8 from the 3-point range. Johnson also recorded five rebounds and a block.
Bryce Westrich scored 12 points off of 4-of-7 field goals, all coming from the 2-point range. He added four more points from the free throw line and finished with eight rebounds and a steal.
The Cardinals dropped to 5-15 on the season. They take on Osakis on the road, Thursday, Feb. 16, 7:15 p.m.
