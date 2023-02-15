The Swanville boys basketball team had a tough stretch ahead of them, with three games in five days. They started off strong with a win Thursday, Feb. 9, over Bertha-Hewitt, 64-53.

Lucas Miller finished as the leading scorer for the Bulldogs, recording 23 points. He scored on 3-of-6 shots from beyond the arc and 7-of-16 from inside the arc. He recorded seven rebounds, four deflections and three steals.

