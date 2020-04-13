In business Tuesday, the Swanville City Council:
• Accepted the bid from Long Prairie Sanitation, effective June 1, for recycling collection at a cost of $2.95 per month per household and $10 per month per apartment complex. The bid also included residential solid waste removal (curbside refuse) at a monthly cost of $11.25 (32-gallon cart), $13 (64 gallon cart), $15 (96 gallon cart) and $70 (dumpster) per household;
• Was informed that Sytek will be replacing the telephone wire with no boring. The Council will ask Sytek to be present at the next regular Council meeting to discuss possible coverage on the North Berkey addition;
• Approved land use permits to Frank and Helen Gessell and Frank and Julie Becker to build new houses in the North Berkey addition;
• Was informed that the Local Board of Appeal will be held on a conference call with the Morrison County Assessor’s Office, April 21, at 9 a.m. Residents can call the city of Swanville at (320) 547-2291 before that day to be on the agenda;
• Decided to keep the city beach in Pillsbury and the city park and playground in Swanville open to the public at their own risk. The senior center, park building and public restrooms remain closed;
• Decided to delay late fees on city utility fees and won’t turn any water off until the state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic has ended. The city encourages residents to continue to pay their utilities, if they can, since the full amount will be due when the state of emergency ends; and
• Discussed that some grain trucks that are not employed by Jennie-O, but who delivers to the plant, leaves the truck open when leaving the plant. It causes grain residue to spread out on city roads and Highway 28. In addition, some truck drivers fail to stop at the stop sign a the corner of Rhoda Avenue and Fourth Street.
The next regular Council meeting will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. Whether the meeting will be held at City Hall or be conducted through another medium, such as phone, electronics or more, is unknown. City Clerk Julie Hollermann will post how the meeting will be held in the Swanville Post Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.