Swanville Bulldogs girls basketball team stands for those with invisible wounds
The Swanville girls basketball team has joined forces with the community, students and educators to break the stigma of mental health to raise awareness. Not only about how common it is for people to battle invisible wounds and what the symptoms are, but to show help is available and that there is a hope for a brighter tomorrow. Pictured are (from left): Co-captain Lauren Miller, Samantha Sobiech, Karley Loven, Kennedee Chuba and co-captain Amelia Hudalla.

Mental health issues more common than people realize

    Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Swanville girls basketball team and the visiting team from Braham will wear the same T-shirts in solidarity to raise awareness about mental health.

