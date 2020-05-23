Swanville High School announced its top honor graduates for the Class of 2020.
They include:
Lucia Bryce, daughter of Rob and Joyce Bryce, will graduate with a 3.9758 gpa. During her high school career, Bryce was involved in volleyball and softball.
She plans to attend a post-high school program to become a dental assistant.
Cathleen Rieffer, the daughter of Joel and Gail Rieffer, earned a 3.9125 gpa during high school. She was active in tennis, Student Council, track, dance, theater and speech.
Rieffer plans to attend Hamline University for forensic science.
Jackson Thieschafer, who earned a 3.9333 gpa, is the son of Jay and Tara Thieschafer. During his high school career, he was active in football, basketball and baseball.
Thieschafer plans to attend Minnesota State Technical College to become an electrician.
Kaycee Vilinski, the daughter of Summer Smith, was active in Student Council during high school and earned a 3.8958 gpa.
She plans to attend Iowa State University for veterinary science.
