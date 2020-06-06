The Swanville City Council adopted a zoning ordinance, Tuesday, that will affect those who are considering purchasing a lot.
The Council determined that the city has a problem with lots being purchased and then only one or more accessory structures being built on the lot.
Effective immediately, the ordinance requires lot buyers to first build or install a principal structure before adding any accessory structures. However, an exemption is made when the property owner is a neighbor and is buying the lot(s) to increase their property size to fit an accessory structure to meet setbacks.
Swanville City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Swanville City Council:
• Approved a land use permit for Natasha Bednar, at 104 Rhoda Ave. to keep a movable chicken coop with 2.5 chickens. Since the third chicken is a Bantam chicken, the Council counted it as a half a chicken because of its small size;
• Adopted the Wellhead Protection Plan: and
• Discussed the development progress of the second edition of Tim and Linda Daly’s four-plex and the need for the lawn to be seeded. The city will send a reminder letter to the Dalys.
The Swanville City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m. in the Swanville Center.
