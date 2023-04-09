Swanville actors present ‘The History of Dating’

The cast of The History of Dating. Pictured are front row (from left): Lara Baggenstoss, Isaac Gapinski, Lauren Miller, Karley Loven and Matea Allen. Second row: Carter Proell, Ronelle Hasse, Shelby Barber, Maci Allen and Hannah Kruchten. Back row: Lucas Kizer, Maddox Parry, Gavin Hasse, Travis Bellefeuille, Morgan Bellefeuille, Milo Hutchins and Braydon Loven. Not pictured: Jasmine Johnson and Ingrid Meza.
The actors and actresses in Swanville are thrilled to be presenting another production for community members and others to enjoy. Their next production is “The History of Dating” by Brian D. Taylor. It is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Services Inc., Denver, Colorado, said Director Chantelle Frie.
“The History of Dating” will be presented Sunday, April 16 and Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. in the Swanville High School Auditorium. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Frie said “The History of Dating” was chosen because it looked like it would be a lot of fun. It also allowed room for flexibility in casting and scheduling, which has helped with everyone’s busy schedules, she said.
“The History of Dating” is, as the title suggests, about the history of dating.
“This show takes us all the way from caveman days to dating in the digital age and pokes fun at all the popular dating stereotypes,” Frie said. “Some of the time periods include ancient Egypt, the Greek Empire, the Colonial period, the wild west, the roaring 20s and the totally rad 80s.”
Directing the production has been fun for Frie. The way the show is set up has also allowed her a lot of time to work with a very small group of students at a time.
“This is fun because the students get better attention and direction to really define their skills and characters,” she said.
The opportunity to work with a smaller group has been joyful for Frie. Through the rehearsals, she has seen some of the students really blossom as actors.
“I’ve seen so many kids improve through repetition,” she said.
Junior Karley Loven plays several characters, including woman, heroine, Roman woman three and cheerleader two. All of her characters are people who either go all out or are the main role, she said.
“I like that my characters are the center of attention and dramatic,” she said.
While this is Loven’s third production she is involved in, and she doesn’t feel all that nervous at this time, she knows it will only be a matter of time that changes. As the window of time until the premiere of the production continues to narrow, Loven said she knows she will feel more nervous the closer to opening night they come. Right now though, she said, she is very excited.
Looking back, Loven said she started acting because it sounded like fun. She also needed to work on her public speaking skills and has found that participating in various theatric productions has been beneficial.
“It has really helped me a lot,” she said.
The character of Professor Amore is played by Swanville senior Lauren Miller. Professor Amore is quite bubbly, energetic, ditzy, flirty and excited about everything, especially love, Miller said.
“My favorite thing about my character is that she is fun and carefree and so I get to act that way for the whole play,” she said.
However, playing the character of Professor Amore also has its challenges.
“Sometimes it can be hard to act as flirty and ditzy as she does,” Miller said.
Learning the lines for Professor Amore has been relatively easy for Miller. Since many of them are shorter, they are not as difficult to memorize, she said.
Miller has been involved in two prior productions. One was done online and the second in-person. Reminiscing, she said acting was always something she had wanted to do, but was simply too busy before to do it.
While it was easier to find time to rehearse during the online production, she has enjoyed the rehearsals nevertheless.
“I have had so much fun acting in the two plays I have acted in this year,” she said.
Ronelle Hasse, a ninth grade student at Swanville High School, plays the character of the 21st Century female, a nervous and self-conscious individual.
Hasse said that since she can be quite self-conscious and nervous, she identifies with the character easily. The most challenging part of playing the 21st Century female is that she has to be using a computer at the same time as she is looking at the audience, as well, she said.
Hasse said it was ultimately her brother who inspired her to begin acting. He was in the plays at school and always seemed to have fun, she said. Most of her friends were joining, as well.
Frie said the actors were matches to specific characters as their personalities, mannerisms or voices just worked well for the characters.
Looking forward to presenting the production, Frie encourages people to come and check it out.
