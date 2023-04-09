Swanville actors present ‘The History of Dating’

The cast of The History of Dating. Pictured are front row (from left): Lara Baggenstoss, Isaac Gapinski, Lauren Miller, Karley Loven and Matea Allen. Second row: Carter Proell, Ronelle Hasse, Shelby Barber, Maci Allen and Hannah Kruchten. Back row: Lucas Kizer, Maddox Parry, Gavin Hasse, Travis Bellefeuille, Morgan Bellefeuille, Milo Hutchins and Braydon Loven. Not pictured: Jasmine Johnson and Ingrid Meza.

    The actors and actresses in Swanville are thrilled to be presenting another production for community members and others to enjoy. Their next production is “The History of Dating” by Brian D. Taylor. It is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Services Inc., Denver, Colorado, said Director Chantelle Frie.

    “The History of Dating” will be presented Sunday, April 16 and Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. in the Swanville High School Auditorium. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

“The History of Dating” will be presented April 16-17 in the Swanville High School auditorium. Pictured are actors Karley Loven, left, and Isaac Gapinski.

