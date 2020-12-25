Dallas Mark Schulke, 33, of Sebeka, has been charged with a felony count of possession of a fifth-degree controlled substance; methamphetamine.
According to the complaint, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office allegedly received a report on Oct. 26 about a suspicious vehicle driving into a property located on 330th Street in Morrison County. The property owner allegedly reported there was an unknown vehicle at that location with two people in it, and that they allegedly did not have permission to be there.
The deputy drove to the scene and allegedly located a vehicle driving down the driveway of the property. He stopped the suspect vehicle and allegedly identified the driver as Schulke, who allegedly had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody.
During the arrest, Schulke was searched. The deputy allegedly located a small leather bag in Schulke’s pocket that allegedly contained drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine, weighing in at .63 grams with packaging. A large amount of marijuana was also allegedly located in the vehicle, but both Schulke and the passenger allegedly denied that it belonged o them.
If convicted, Schulke faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
