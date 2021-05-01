Hevin Leigh Shingobe, 21, Onamia, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, at 9:53 p.m., April 21, an officer from the Pierz Police Department was dispatched to a suspicious activity complaint at a business in Pierz. The reporting party indicated suspicious people were inside and outside the store, and that they were “spending extended lengths of time” in the bathroom and “at least two people mentioned were hiding inside one of the bathrooms.”
The officer responded and made contact with a person outside of a vehicle that appeared to be damaged on one side and, the officer said, had recently been spray painted silver. In speaking with the individual, the officer noted indications of recent narcotics use.
The officer eventually spoke with the other occupants of the vehicle. In plain view, he was said to have observed capped and uncapped hypodermic needles. He noted in the report that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.
The officer also made contact with Shingobe, who allegedly appeared to be under the influence and was “incoherent as her head moved back and forth.”
According to the report, the officer asked a Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy to run his K-9 partner around the vehicle. The K-9 officer alerted in multiple locations, signifying the presence of narcotics. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement located a pink duffel bag near Shingobe.
Inside the duffel bag, according to the report, were Shingobe’s identification, Narcan and several items with suspected narcotics. Shingobe allegedly admitted there were narcotics in her bag, but would not indicate what kind.
After Shingobe was taken into custody, the officer weighed and tested the narcotics. That process determined some of the narcotics found in Shingobe’s possession were methamphetamine, which weighed 1.4 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Shingobe faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 in fines.
