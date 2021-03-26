A Little Falls man, convicted of a 2012 double murder, will not have his case reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
A statement from Meshbesher & Associates, the law firm representing Byron Smith, said that their petition for a Writ of Certiorari — a court process to seek judicial review of a lower court’s decision — was denied Monday. The denial came despite a strong rebuke from U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor in her dissenting opinion.
“Today’s decision denying Smith’s request for plenary review is the last in a long series of misguided rulings,” Sotomayor wrote.
On Thanksgiving Day in 2012, Smith shot and killed teenagers Nick Brady and Haile Kifer, after they broke into his home in Little Falls.
Smith and his legal counsel argued that he was acting in self-defense and covered by the Castle Doctrine, as his home had been broken into on previous occasions. The prosecution stated that he made it appear as though he wasn’t home and hid in his basement with a firearm. When the teenagers came down the stairs, he shot and killed them both.
Smith was found guilty on four counts of murder — two first-degree and two second-degree — in April 2014. He was sentenced to consecutive life sentences without a chance for parole.
In 2015, Smith filed an appeal with the Minnesota State Supreme Court alleging that his Sixth Amendment right to a public trial had been denied. Before the trial began, then Morrison County District Court Judge Douglas Anderson closed the courtroom and asked everyone present — including the jury and press — to leave the courtroom. In closed court, it was discussed whether two witnesses for the defense would be allowed to testify.
The judge did not allow the witnesses to testify, citing it would make their names public in regard to previous break-ins at Smith’s home for which they had not been implicated. Furthermore, he ruled Smith could bring in testimony showing that his home had previously been burglarized, but he did not know the identities of who had broken in on previous occasions and could therefore not call witnesses to testify about the incidents.
In the appeal, Smith was asking for the verdict to be overturned and to receive a new trial.
The Minnesota State Supreme Court affirmed the district court’s ruling in March 2016. In its findings, the court determined: “The nonpublic proceeding to discuss the district court’s ruling on a pretrial evidentiary issue did not violate the defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to a public trial,” and “The district court did not violate the defendant’s constitutional right to present a complete defense by excluding four pieces of evidence.”
Smith and his attorneys then appealed to the Eighth District Federal Court, which ultimately denied his appeal in August 2018.
According to a story previously printed in the Morrison County Record, in its conclusion, “the Eighth District ruled that it appeared the trial courts violated Smith’s right to a public trial, court documents said. However, it decided the Minnesota Supreme Court’s ruling was not contrary to nor an unreasonable application of federal law,” according to court documents.
In Monday’s dissenting opinion, Sotomayor cited previous Supreme Court decisions in Waller vs. Georgia (1984) and Presley vs. Georgia (2010). She said the two cases established precedence that what the lower courts termed “administrative” proceedings were not exempt from being held in public view.
She further stated that arguments likening the closed court decision to a “sidebar” or meeting in the judge’s chambers were, at best, poor analogies with no legal precedence.
“Imagine, too, how a state-court defendant would fare under the Eighth Circuit’s test if the courtroom were closed during nearly all phases of his trial — from opening arguments, to witness testimony and cross-examination, to closing arguments, to jury instructions and the reading of the verdict,” Sotomayor wrote. “By the Eighth Circuit’s logic, so long as the courtroom remained open during jury selection (as required by Presley) and any suppression hearings (as required by Waller), the state court would not have run afoul of any clearly established federal law. The absurdity of this result speaks for itself.”
Despite Sotomayor’s scathing dissent — which can be read in full at www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-633_f2qg.pdf — the petition was denied.
“... I regret this court’s refusal to provide much needed guidance to the lower courts,” Sotomayor wrote. “I would grant Smith’s petition for a Writ of Certiorari and summarily reverse the judgment of the Eighth Circuit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.