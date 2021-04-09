A pair of flags that had stirred up a bit of controversy in Motley have been taken down.
During its March 8 meeting, resident Wayne Barros approached the Motley City Council citing concerns he had about a support flag which was on display both at City Hall and at Veterans Memorial Park. Though he did not object to the meaning behind the flag, he felt it was a desecration of the U.S. flag based on flag code.
The flag features the same stars and stripes pattern as the U.S. flag, only it is black and white with one blue stripe representing law enforcement, one red stripe representing firefighters and one green stripe representing paramedics, EMTs and conservation officers.
No action was taken at the meeting, as the Council decided to wait on advice from the city attorney before moving forward.
In an April 5 email to the Morrison County Record, Motley Mayor Al Yoder said the flag had been removed.
“We’ve decided that we would not be flying the flag, not because it’s a violation of the code, but that it could open up for the possibilities (of) other identities wanting flags flown on government property,” Yoder wrote.
That was a concern voiced by Council Member Steve Johnson during the public comment portion of the March 8 meeting.
“My only concern, which I mentioned before, is if other groups come in and demand, ‘You’re doing this. I want our flag to fly,’” Johnson said at the meeting. “I can’t think of any — I can, but I won’t say — certain groups. ‘You did it for them, you have to do it for us.’ Does that boil down to a vote by the Council? I want to emphasize, I’m all for you guys — a trillion percent. What do we do when that happens? Because we’ve got a lot of militant organizations out there.”
