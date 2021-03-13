A pair of flags flying on city-owned property became a point of contention Monday at the Motley City Council meeting.
Motley resident Wayne Barros came before the Council to voice his displeasure with the city’s decision to fly support flags for local first responders in the Veterans Memorial Park and in front of City Hall. Barros was not upset about what the flags represent, but felt they qualify as a desecration of the American flag. The flag features the same stars and stripes pattern as the U.S. flag, only it is black and white with one blue stripe representing law enforcement, one red stripe representing firefighters and one green stripe representing paramedics, EMTs and conservation officers.
One of the flags was given to the city from Motley American Legion Post 46 in November 2020.
To argue his point, Barros — who worked in the city of Motley’s Public Works Department for 30 years before retiring in 2014 — cited the U.S. Flag Code.
“If I go back to the U.S. Code that talks of it, in paragraph 2: ‘the flag should never have placed upon it nor any part of it, nor attached to any mark, insignia, letter, figure, design, picture or drawing of any nature.’ Simple enough,” Barros said.
He argued that the support flag, by using the pattern of the U.S. flag with colors different than the traditional red, white and blue, qualified as a desecration, according to the code.
“I think what they’ll say is, ‘That’s not the flag,’” Barros said. “‘That’s not designed to be the flag, it’s something else.’ But, if you look at the meaning of it ... the flag, it says that it does fit under those terms.”
He stated further that the flag violated Minnesota state statute because, in his opinion, it “purports to be the stars and stripes.” He also said that, while the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution covers the freedom of individuals to fly the flag, the standards would apply differently for a government entity.
“If you’re going to have it hanging and flying, it’s kind of like a double-standard,” he said. “You’re going to try to enforce laws out on the street, but you’re going to look the other way on another one. I guess one other point is, as you’re flying that flag out here, you’re representing the community.”
If the flag is not in violation of state statute, he urged the Council to bring the issue to a vote. He asserted his belief that the city would get more complaints about the flag, due to his belief that it was a violation of code.
The argument was originally brought forward to the city by Barros in an email.
Mayor Al Yoder told Barros he was the first resident from whom he has heard a complaint about the flag. He said he had done some research on the flag and contacted the city’s legal counsel. He urged the Council to wait for the opinion of the attorney before taking any action.
“It’s arguable,” Yoder said. “You say it’s controversial. I mean, I take it different than what you’re taking the statute for. I’m sure (Council Member) Steve (Johnson) takes it different, (Council Member) Amy (Hutchison) probably takes it different, we can all take it different. We need to get legal advice. I don’t take it the way you do, but I’ll wait and see what the attorney says.”
Barros said he agreed with the decision to get legal advice before moving in either direction.
“I feel sound enough that I feel it’s a disgrace to the American flag, and that’s why I’m here, is to present this side,” he said.
Several members of the Motley American Legion were on hand to show their support for the flag. This came despite Barros’ insistence that the Legion’s Americanism Commission — which is charged with protecting the flag — views the Thin Blue Line flag, which is similar to the one in question, to be a breech of flag etiquette.
American Legion member Frank Vasecka refuted his argument by stating that a U.S. flag is defined as “a blue banner with 50 stars and alternating red and white stripes.” He said the support flags did not qualify because they were not meant to be American flags in the first place.
He argued further that a case in Texas had already decided the legality of the flag, stating that not allowing it to be flown would be a violation of the First Amendment.
“It could be like the P.O.W. flag,” Vasecka said. “Do you want us to take that down too? I’m sorry. The COVID-19 we’ve been going through, these guys deserve all the credit we can give them. I feel justified as a matter of honor in giving this to them and us flying that in our veterans park.”
As long as the flag is of equal or smaller size and flown beneath the U.S. flag, it was not a violation of code, he argued.
John Brichacek, owner of 2 Tall Tavern in Motley, agreed it was not a violation of code. He took offense to Barros’ assertion that the flag was a desecration.
“Wayne, you did make a point, and I agree with it, that if you alternate the American flag, that’s a disgrace to the flag,” he said. “We are not taking an American flag and adding red, green and blue to it. These are a fabricated flag that is smaller and flies lower than the American flag. In my opinion, what you’re bringing to the table is nothing but an insult to everybody in this entire room.
“In the four years I’ve been in business, I’ve donated almost $100,000 to these guys,” he continued. “To have somebody like you come up and basically come up and throw dirt in their face, it’s very, very insulting.”
He said the support flags in question were not an altered American flag, but rather a 100% original printing of a support flag. He said he supported the flag in question “200%” and offered aid to the city in doing any research on whether or not it was legally viewed as a violation of code.
Johnson said he agreed with everything Brichacek said, while also commending Barros on a well-stated position. He did, however, question whether or not flying the flag could set a precedent that could get out of hand.
“My only concern, which I mentioned before, is if other groups come in and demand, ‘You’re doing this. I want our flag to fly,’” Johnson said. “I can’t think of any — I can, but I won’t say — certain groups. ‘You did it for them, you have to do it for us.’ Does that boil down to a vote by the Council? I want to emphasize, I’m all for you guys — a trillion percent. What do we do when that happens, because we’ve got a lot of militant organizations out there?”
Legion member Tom Ladwig suggested, if that happened, the city could state that the support flag could be flown because it was a sign of appreciation for the first responders who work out of their building.
Brichacek added that “there are only so many hooks on a flagpole.”
Yoder emphasized that, when the flag was gifted to the city, it wasn’t done as an attempt to stir up controversy or anything of the sort. It was simply a gesture of appreciation for those who had “put their lives on the line” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It all boils down to what the attorney says,” he said. “If he gives the blessing, then we’ll vote on it.”
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Asked City Clerk Curt Bryniarski to check with legal counsel about whether the city has to put out a request for bids on city sanitation services or if it can renew its current contract with Long Prairie Sanitation;
• Held a public hearing on the issue of allowing the city of Pierz to use its funds in Motley for a project on the Harmony House, which is owned by Pierz-based Horizon Health. No residents gave comment, and the resolution passed;
• Approved a $660 purchase by the Motley Fire Department for 12 new portable radio batteries;
• Approved a $1,000 expenditure by the Fire Department for truck repairs;
• Accepted Cleanup and Recycling grants totaling $558.70 and $2,320, respectively, from Morrison County;
• Approved fire contracts with Becker, Byron, Fawn Lake, May, Meadowbrook, Motley and Villard townships;
• Approved a $500 donation to Faith in Action; and
• Approved a change for city-wide garage sales to be advertised as Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 12, at Motley City Hall.
