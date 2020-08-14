To the Editor:
Our disability service providers are in dire straits. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are forced to operate at just 50% capacity, which underserves a population that already struggles to find necessary care and slashes already razor-thin margins to the point where many providers are paying out more than they bring in. This is unsustainable for the providers and the people they serve. We must act now.
The Senate held hearings on bills that address the desperate needs of service providers during the 2020 regular session and during both special sessions, even passing the Senate with unanimous support. Their proposals have included more than $30 million to keep service providers afloat as they try to keep their doors open and safely serve the people who need it most during this unprecedented time. Unfortunately, House Democrats neglected to give any of those proposals a final vote. That is unacceptable.
Our most vulnerable citizens need us to work together to pass funding for our disability service providers across the state. We cannot leave them behind or use this issue as a negotiating tactic. In our community, we look out for our neighbors. It is time for the Legislature to do the same.
— Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls
