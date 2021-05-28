Chad Joseph Sumner, 41, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 30 months in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for a felony conviction of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On Sept. 13, 2019, a district court judge issued a DANCO against Sumner, prohibiting him from having contact with a protected party.
On Nov. 5, 2019, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 27 when he observed an SUV nearly strike another vehicle. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as the victim and Sumner as the passenger. Dispatch informed the officer that there was a DANCO which prohibited Sumner from having any contact with the driver. Sumner was placed under arrest for violating the order, though he denied he didn’t know anything about the DANCO being in effect.
Sumner’s criminal history shows that he was previously convicted of third degree assault in 2014 in Pennington County. He was also convicted of fifth degree assault in Clay County just one day prior to his arrest for violating the DANCO.
A second felony charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
