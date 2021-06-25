Summer Science Camp

Little Falls Community Middle School held its first week of Summer Science Camp.

Sixteen students ranging from grades 3-6 attended. Many demonstrations and experiments inspired students to engage their thinking and find “fun” in science.

Air pressure, nature, gravity, STEM activities, discrepant events, magnetism and many others.

Pictured is a team of students balancing five hex nuts on the edge of a glass using only ... magnetic attraction. Some of the students taking part are (from left): Emelia Lund, Anika Lund and Lexi Wasland.

