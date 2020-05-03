Time. A concept defined by dates on a calendar and numbers on a clock. These days time is more often found on a cellphone, tablet, computer screen or a digital watch. However, time used to be displayed alongside craftsmanship, a dial with two arrows displaying the time of day wasn’t always the reason someone looked at a clock.
Joel Stumpf, a self-made clocksmith, said clocks in the 1800s were sometimes the feature of the room, eyes drawn by detailed woodworking, intricate designs and even gem-lined clock faces.
Many clocks of that era are often discarded by those lacking appreciation or not realizing their value, he said. So he’s decided to pick up the pieces.
“I like refinishing furniture. It’s just making something old and re-purposing it to make it like new, and the wood they used, you won’t find that anymore,” he said.
Stumpf might find a clock with broken glass, a damaged dial, or just missing a couple of parts, but a common issue is the clock hadn’t been cleaned.
Most of the time when a clock stops working, he said, is because it’s dirty. Over the years, the dust and the oil build up and gum up the gears. However cleaning is no simple task. Stumpf once spent 40 hours cleaning and detailing the wooden frame of a clock, adding even more once he started the internal work.
For clocks made of stone, like Onyx, Stumpf has special buffing powder to bring the clock back to its original state. His collection also boasts European clocks made of porcelain and other ceramics.
To clean the internal parts he uses an ultrasonic cleaner, which usually does the job, but he hand scrubs them anyway to make sure the parts are spotless.
“I really enjoy it, so I take them all apart and redo them. I like things to be perfect,” he said.
When he was in high school, Stumpf bought his first vintage clock, but didn’t start refurbishing them until 1995, after years of working at a bakery, baking and decorating cakes. He started out at Little Falls Sanitary Bakery, but moved to work at a high end bakery in Minneapolis.
After retiring in 2014 and moving back to the Little Falls area, Stumpf began serious clock collecting and refurbishment.
“I’ve been doing it for 25 years now and I just love it. I have 400 clocks and I just can’t get enough of it,” he said. Stumpf paused and mentioned the fine line between collecting and hoarding, laughing that he’s not sure if he’s crossing it.
All that he knows came from some videotapes he purchased on clock refurbishment. Stumpf said he also befriended a clock store owner in Osseo who was a great help to him.
Now Stumpf said he can tell what’s wrong with a clock by listening to its rhythm or observing the swing of the pendulum. Sometimes he just takes it apart to find the problem.
“Every clock is slightly different, you kinda have to figure it out for yourself,” he said. “You just listen to it, you look at it and you go from there.”
With about 200 clocks in his workshop and garage, Stumpf only lets 30 or so run at a time. Entering the workshop, a person’s ears are immediately flooded with the different tones of non-stop ticking, from all directions.
“I’ve been around so much ticking in my life I don’t even hear it anymore,” Stumpf said.
He’s happy to enter his workshop, a place of serenity, and work for hours with music in the background and his two dogs at his feet. Somehow, he said, the ticking doesn’t interfere with his music.
Many of Stumpf’s clocks are from the late 1800s. Some of his notable clocks include one he recently bought from the Henry Ford Museum, a Sioux Line Clock previously owned by a rail worker, he also has an abundant amount of parlor clocks.
Stumpf even has a shed full of about 70 vintage clocks, just used for spare parts since they’re beyond repair, he said.
Not only does Stumpf purchase and refurbish clocks for enjoyment, but each one is for sale. As not many people restore and sell original vintage clocks anymore, he says he offers something special for the area. He also restores clocks for other people bringing in an admired piece or family heirloom. Stumpf’s enjoyment of woodworking also goes beyond clocks.
“I like creating and tinkering with things,” he said. “I also refurbish antique furniture, grow Christmas trees and bake doughnuts for local churches,” he said.
To build his collection of clocks, Stumpf has searched far and wide, leaving no sales, website or nearby shop unchecked.
“The miles I’ve put on is unbelievable. I will drive to the Cities almost every second week and anywhere within 200 miles to look at clocks. I drive out to Wisconsin up to Duluth and down to Iowa. It’s kinda fun to take a day off and go on a road trip,” he said.
When he takes a road trip, it’s not just for the clocks, he said, but also to meet new people, who can be as interesting and unique as the clocks he takes home.
If Stumpf can’t find his beloved vintage clocks at auctions, estate sales, antique shops or even in the trash, he turns to eBay.
“I spend about an hour a day on the computer looking for old stuff. I get clocks from all over the country, and some from Germany so it’s a worldwide deal,” Stumpf said.
Finding German clocks is a treat, he said, as the cases are beautiful and the quality of the movement (the internal parts) was beyond what the United States could do at the time.
However, his favorite clocksmith is a little closer to home, Seth Thomas, a Connecticut born clockmaker who created his own clock company, mass producing several clock lines. Stumpf has several Seth Thomas creations, including many from his city series, giving each clock a name and design to represent a United States city.
Stumpf also admires Seth Thomas’ Sussex line.
“I fell in love with them, so I bought everyone there is,” he said.
The thing about clocks, Stumpf said, is that if they aren’t working, they sell very cheap but once they’re fixed, he has something really valuable.
A lifelong creator, Stumpf is happy to be spending his days turning a passion into a business and if anyone asks, yes, he always knows what time it is.
