Patriots’ Franky Meaghar (4) celebrates his first career INT with teammates Brody Kircher (14), Riley Johannes (55) and Hunter Moore (24). 

In a frigid, early afternoon game, the USA Patriots football team overcame the elements to take down the LPGE Thunder, 23-8, Friday, Oct. 14.

The first half was rough for both teams, but the Thunder seemed to have the upper hand, but it didn’t start out that way.

Hunter Moore finds an opening during a kickoff in Friday’s 23-8 win over LPGE. 

