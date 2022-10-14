In a frigid, early afternoon game, the USA Patriots football team overcame the elements to take down the LPGE Thunder, 23-8, Friday, Oct. 14.
The first half was rough for both teams, but the Thunder seemed to have the upper hand, but it didn’t start out that way.
On LPGE’s first drive, they were held to a fourth and five at midfield. They opted to go for it. Instead of running the ball, they went to the air and the Patriots’ Noah Boeckermann stepped in front of the pass for the interception.
The Patriots defense had no answer to the Thunder’s early run game, but they were able to make up for it in the secondary.
The rest of the first quarter went back and forth, with the Thunder cooking up long drives that stalled in Patriots territory, while the Patriots offense struggled.
USA managed another interception in the first minute of the second quarter. The Thunder were driving down the field courtesy of the run game, and found themselves deep in Patriots’ territory. They dialed up a pass play and, this time, it was Franky Meagher who picked off the ball at the Patriots’ 16 yard line. Meagher was covering his man, who was running a corner route, when the QB threw up a 50/50 ball. The freshman DB came down with his first interception on the season, ending a Thunder drive that started on their own 18.
The Patriots got lucky later that quarter when the Thunder found themselves inside the Patriots 20. On fourth and four at the 8-yard line, LPGE completed a pass for a TD, but was brought back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on the offense. The Patriots caught a break and were able to hold the Thunder offense out of the endzone on the following play.
LPGE’s run game finally broke through with just over a minute in the half. QB Tye Urman dropped back to pass, only to run up the middle of the defense and skirt the sidelines, scoring on a 51-yard run to put the Thunder on the board. A successful 2-point conversion put them up 8-0 going into the half.
Coming out of the half, the Patriots made a change, offensively. QB Max Lange would now take over at RB and Jack Primus would handle the snaps. That seemed to work as the Patriots offense started clicking immediately.
“We just thought it was our best chance,” Head Coach Jay Loven said. “Our linemen, they’re pretty good when it comes to smash mouth football and that’s what they wanted to do and we like to listen to what they say.”
The first drive for USA started at midfield, and Lange’s first carry went for 15 yards. They took a page out of the opponents playbook and did it better, pounding the rock down inside the Thunder’s 10-yard line. On fourth and goal at the two, Lange took a handoff from Primus and, with the help of the o-line, bull-rushed his way to a Patriots touchdown. Lange converted the extra two points, tying the game 8-8.
The Patriots scored again on a drive that started them at their own 27. After a penalty, they faced a first and 25, but Lange wasn’t phased. He broke off a 37-yard run, giving his team some breathing room. He capped off the 73-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run. He walked into the endzone, untouched, thanks to the massive hole created by the Patriots’ blockers. Lange scored on the 2-point conversion, putting his team up 16-8, with 11:07 left in the game.
Things seemed to be going in the Patriots’ favor, because on the Thunder’s ensuing drive, the QB fumbled the snap on the first play and USA’s Brandon Mugg recovered the loose ball.
The Patriots’ offense managed to put a final nail in the coffin later that quarter. With the ball on the Thunder’s 22, Primus faked the handoff to Lange on a bootleg and took it in for a score. Primus kicked the field goal to give his team a 23-8 lead.
The defense officially sealed the game after Hunter Moore picked off another pass in the final minute, giving the Patriots their fourth win on the year.
The defense forced four total turnovers, held the Thunder just under 200 yards of offense, and held them to 5-for-13 on third down and 0-for-5 on fourth down.
Offensively, the Patriots were led by Lange, who scored twice on 19 carries for 91 yards. Nick Kedrowski carried the ball 13 times for 68 yards, with a long of 17. Tyson Leners briefly returned to the field after suffering his ankle injury in week four against BBE. He rushed for 21 yards on three carries.
“I like our kids’ hearts,” Loven said. “At halftime, we were down 8-0, they could have just folded up but they stepped up and gave a great effort in the second half and that’s when you win ball games.”
The Patriots improve to 4-3 on the season and travel to Kimball, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.
