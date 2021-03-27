Property values are going up in Morrison County.
In an update to the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, Morrison County Assessor Jean Popp said residential property values will go up, on average, 0-15% this year, while agricultural will see an average rise of 5-10%, vacant rural property will be between a 5-20% increase and industrial property and apartments will climb by 5%.
“Values continue to increase due to the strong sales in Morrison County,” Popp said.
Valuation notices for the 2021 assessments payable in 2022 will be sent out on or before March 30. Popp said it’s important to remember that the numbers she gave in her overview were based on averages. The valuation on specific properties will vary some depending on factors such as new construction or changes made on individual properties.
Board Chair Mike Wilson also pointed out that the change in property value will not necessarily mean a similar change on property taxes.
“My understanding, though, just because the property values go up, that doesn’t mean the taxes are going up, right?” Wilson said. “Because it’s based on what we spend divided amongst all the property owners and whatever percentage they have.”
Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek said that was correct, but added any special assessments linked to the property also played a role in the tax rate.
The townships where residential valuations are, typically, on the higher end of that 0-15% range are Bellevue, Darling, Green Prairie — particularly properties on the lake — Morrill, Richardson, Scandia Valley and properties around Lake Alexander and Fish Trap Lake. Townships and cities that saw a slight decrease are Two Rivers, the city of Motley, Lake Shamineau and Crookneck Lake.
Agricultural and rural vacant land will see the largest increases in Scandia Valley, Richardson, Leigh, Pierz, Swanville, Lakin, Elmdale and Two Rivers townships.
Overall, Popp said even with the increased valuations, Morrison County property taxes are “significantly low in those areas” as sales have been “very strong.”
“We’ve been looking at sales — so we’ve completed this,” she said. “Now we’re working on sales for the upcoming next year, and we’re still low, even with the values that we’ve increased.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked what the average increase was for the county as a whole. Popp said that was tough to determine because the valuations are based on sales in specific areas or types of properties. The Minnesota Department of Revenue can include time trends and certain financial fees to make recommendations on valuation, as well.
In order to move on increasing or decreasing valuation in a specific area, there needs to have been at least six sales in that region, or assessors can look at a five-year history. Some of the smaller townships or cities will likely not have six sales in a year, so Popp and her team will look at the history in that township or city.
“Some of our bigger areas like Richardson, Scandia Valley, I will look at, like, the lake areas individually and then put them together as a whole to make sure I’m meeting the criteria that we need to be in,” Popp said.
Commissioner Randy Winscher noted the high price of materials such as lumber right now. He asked if that plays any role in how a property is valued when it comes to new construction.
Popp said the land is going to have the same value as similar properties. The house will be graded in terms of construction quality, story heights and other factors that contribute to the overall value. Those factors are taken into account county-wide. Once those are determined, adjustments will be placed on the property based on where it’s located.
“What we really look at is the sales,” Popp said in reference to the raw materials question. “So, when you have property — you want to build a house that’s going to be worth $300,000, but now it’s going to cost you $400,000, so you decide, ‘Maybe I”m going to buy instead.’ You have this larger amount of money that you can now spend, so that’s going to put some of those houses that are currently being built to get a little bit more money because it’s still more economical than building. Not only does that cost in square footage, but it also costs in what people will purchase a little bit higher for, properties that are already built.”
Kowalzek commended Popp for the work she has done throughout the year going through “hundreds and hundreds” of codes that can be assigned to properties. She said the project took her a great deal of time, but it was worth it because the county was able to streamline the assessment process by getting rid of codes that were not necessary.
“What that’s done is, she’s gotten all of the field assessors on the same page as far as being consistent about how they’re classifying these properties, how they’re valuing them,” Kowalzek said.
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Heard an update from Great River Regional Library Executive Director Karen Pundsack, who said digital offerings had taken “center stage” during the past year. Portable WiFi cards — of which every library in the county has at least five — and printing to go have been particularly popular among library patrons;
• Approved the Paycom human resources information system implementation fee of $13,000;
• Approved a request from Sheriff Shawn Larsen to replace K-9 Officer Rocky, who will turn 9 years old in May and has had some health issues. K-9 officers typically retire at 8 years old;
• Heard the monthly Sheriff and Jail report. Total complaints in February 2021 were up from February 2020, but criminal complaints were down slightly;
• Approved a consumption and display permit renewal for Arlen Swanson doing business at Ramey Store;
• Approved a new mobile food unit license for Motogrub, which is in effect from May through September;
• Approved a request from Morrison County Pheasants Forever to hold a raffle at Falls Ballroom on Sept. 17;
• Reviewed the Public Works Department’s 2021 Transportation Improvement Plan and approved three separate bids from Knife River Corporation to complete the work;
• Accepted returned relief grant funds and reissued them to The Man Cave LLC, which did not receive funding initially due to a clerical error;
• Approved the final payment of $13,904.80 to Heartland Glass for work done on the Morrison County Government Center project; and
• Approved a certificate of support for the Morrison County Historical Society for its application for USDA Rural Development funding.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
