Shane Allen Scherven, 25, Strathcona, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 21 months in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility on a felony conviction for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 26, 2020, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed a vehicle pull away from some gas pumps at a gas station. He looked up the license plate number and discovered the registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license.

The trooper approached the driver’s side window and noted that the driver — later identified as Scherven — showed signs of recent drug use. He admitted that his driving status was revoked. The trooper then deployed a K-9 officer to search the vehicle, and it alerted to the presence of an illegal substance.

The trooper searched the vehicle and located a black ice air freshener that had been tucked into the steering column. He removed the air freshener and located a bag with a white crystal substance inside that appeared to be methamphetamine.

Scherven admitted that the amount of the substance was likely an “eight ball,” or roughly 3.5 grams. The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and it weighed 3.5 grams.

As part of a plea deal, a misdemeanor charge for driving after revocation was dismissed.

