Strategic Farming: Let’s talk weed management and herbicide resistance

There are several ways farmers can manage weeds and herbicide resistance, including reducing the number of weed seeds in the soil seedbank, plant into weed-free fields and then keep the fields as weed-free as possible. Other tactics include planting certified weed-free seed, applying labeled herbicide rate at recommended weed sizes and more.

    This is the sixth article in a series from the Strategic Farming 2023 webinars hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension. Next: Let’s talk cover crops.

    During the sixth webinar in a series hosted by the University of Minnesota, presenter Dr. Debalin Sarangi, Extension Educator Weed Scientist, spoke about weed management and herbicide resistance.

