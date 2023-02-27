Strategic Farming: Let’s talk weed management and herbicide resistance

This is the sixth article in a series from the Strategic Farming 2023 webinars hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension. Next: Let’s talk cover crops.
During the sixth webinar in a series hosted by the University of Minnesota, presenter Dr. Debalin Sarangi, Extension Educator Weed Scientist, spoke about weed management and herbicide resistance.
Sarangi started his presentation by sharing about the herbicide resistance grading work one of his graduate students has been doing for the last two years. The research is funded by the Minnesota Research and Promotion Council, he said.
Sarangi showed a photo of a soybean field in Renville County. Talking to the farmer, Sarangi said despite the fact he had sprayed the field with different pesticides, such as Round Up and Flexstar, nothing had happened. As a result, the field is covered with waterhemp — a testament to that herbicide resistance being a real problem for many farmers, Sarangi said.
Sarangi said, while the mention of some herbicides may be mentioned by name, the Extension does not discriminate or endorse any products.
“It is just part of our unbiased research,” he said.
Sarangi said for the herbicide resistant waterhemp survey, his graduate students, along with some of the regional Extension educators and with the help of the farmers’ cooperation, they collected about 120 waterhemp samples from 56 counties in Minnesota in 2020 and 2021.
Once the seed samples were collected, Sarangi said they were brought to a greenhouse, where they were cleaned and threshed. The seeds are used to grow in the greenhouse, and when they reach four inches, the plants are sprayed with eight different herbicides.
Sarangi said the eight herbicides come from different herbicide sites of action groups. For example, he said, Raptor, which is a less innovative herbicide, has an active ingredient of imazamox.
“What we did is that we took 20 plants from the same population and sprayed them with each herbicide, so basically there are 20 sets of eight herbicides,” he said.
The different sets were also sprayed with different doses of the herbicide to determine the threshold. Not wanting to make a mistake, Sarangi said they decided if more than 40% of the plant survived the three times level dose, they would deem that population herbicide resistant.
“So, for research purposes, we kept the threshold really high,” he said.
Out of the 120 populations, Sarangi said about 100 have been screened. The other 20 have shown to have some issues, such as not germinating well and more. While they may end up having a population of 100, Sarangi said the preliminary results from the 85 population showed that all plants were resistant to Raptor. Of the 85, 69% showed they were resistant to Round Up, 24% to Aatrex, 12% to Callisto, 11% to Flexstar and 4% to Enlist.
Sarangi said so far they have not found a population that is, according to their criteria, resistant to Liberty and Xtendimax.
Sarangi said there are two types of herbicide resistance. One is target-site resistance and the other, metabolic resistance.
Looking at what the different types of resistance do, Sarangi said the target-site resistance registers what happens with the help of an enzyme that is present in the plant. In other words, he said, the plant does its physiological activities with the help of the enzyme. The enzyme, in turn, produces a variety of things, such as amino acids or fatty acids.
Sarangi said once a herbicide attaches itself to the enzyme, it stops the enzyme from working.
“Once the enzyme stops working, the plant will starve and it will die, basically, and that’s what has happened in the sensitive weeds,” he said.
However, in the registered weeds where the enzyme is mutated, Sarangi said the herbicide cannot attach itself to the enzyme.
“That plant will continue its physiological process,” he said.
Sarangi said the management of target-site resistant plants is comparatively easier than metabolic resistance.
“When you have target-site resistance, one herbicide often confers cross-resistance to other herbicides with the same target-site.
One way to control the population of waterhemp in some sites of action is to mix and rotate other types of action, Sarangi said.
Sarangi said metabolic resistance is due to increased herbicide metabolism, or detoxification. For instance, he said corn can metabolize atrazine. Weeds can also be resistant to two herbicides from different sites of action, which is referred to as unpredictable resistance. In addition, sometimes due to metabolic resistance, weed populations show resistance to yet-to-be-discovered herbicides, he said.
To manage and prevent metabolic resistance, Sarangi recommends that farmers mix and rotate the effective herbicide sites of action.
“Use a diversified approach, use weed-free seed for planting,” he said. “Use certified seed. Scout the fields routinely. Use multiple modes of action, apply leveled herbicide rate at recommended weed size. Use different cultural practices, maybe rotate with small grains or others, like alfalfa.Use mechanical tools, like tillage. Use any field to field movement of the seed. Manage the weed seeds at harvest, even after harvest sometime and try to manage your head rows and fence rows, because those are the great source of weed seed that will come to the field.”
