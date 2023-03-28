Strategic Farming: Let’s talk tar spot of corn

This is the ninth article in a series from the Strategic Farming 2023 webinars hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension. Next: Let’s talk alfalfa weevil and other management challenges.
During the ninth webinar in a series hosted by the University of Minnesota, presenters Dr. Dean Malvick and Dr. Darcy Telenko spoke about tar spot of corn.
Malvick, an Extension educator and plant pathologist with the University of Minnesota, said tar spot in corn is caused by the fungus, Phyllachora maydis.
“It’s an invasive disease,” he said.
The characteristics of tar spot is that the fungus produces small, raised black spots on corn leaves and husks.
“These spots are raised. They generally go through the leaf, both the top and the bottom, and they cannot be rubbed off,” he said.
Malvick said the tar spot fungus was not known in the United States before 2015. The first two years after it was discovered in Northern Illinois and in Northern Indiana, it also didn’t seem like it was doing a whole lot. However, beginning in 2018, Malvick said, the fungus began to spread quickly around the Midwest. The first infection in Minnesota was discovered in the southern part of the state in 2019, Malvick said.
“It’s been found in every county in Iowa, a large part of Wisconsin now and it’s certainly spreading across Minnesota,” he said.
During the presentation, Malvick showed a map of which counties tar spot has been found in. While the majority of affected counties are located in southern and eastern Minnesota, tar spot has been found in some counties in Central Minnesota, including Morrison, Mille Lacs, Benton, Stearns and Sherburne counties.
Some risk factors to consider the potential for a tar spot infection include wet weather with a monthly rainfall of more than six inches, moderate temperatures at about 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, an average relative humidity (RH) greater than 75% and an average of seven hours per night of leaf wetness, Malvick said.
One common result from corn crop that has been infested with tar spot is a significant yield loss. However, Malvick said, although the fungus has been found in many Minnesota counties, the only area in terms of experiencing a significant yield loss has been in southeastern Minnesota.
“Folks wonder where the pathogen comes from and how we get the infection. Now, where it first came from before it was found in the U.S., now that’s a wide open question I think nobody has a clear answer to at this point,” he said.
Looking at the fungus from a disease development standpoint, Malvick said the cycle begins once a field has been infected. The infected tissue then dries and is returned to the field of harvest, where it overwinters in infested residue as stromata. Ascospores may spread from one field to another, as well, he said.
Once moderate temperatures coincide with extended leaf wetness, stromata then release ascospores that infect foliage, Malvick said.
Symptoms appears about 14 to 21 days after a field have been infected and new ascospores are produced in stromata. The cycle between stromata and the symptoms is then repeated under conducive conditions, Malvick said.
Telenko, Extension educator and field crop plant pathologist with Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., spoke about the management side of tar spot. Since Indiana has had about four years longer in comparison to Minnesota of dealing with tar spot, Malvick said they’ve been able to collect more data and more information on management trials and management information.
Telenko said similar to the maps Malvick showed about the spread of the disease in each county in the state, she uses maps with the growers in Indiana.
“I tell my growers to use them to try to document when the disease is active and start scouting for it, particularly in those areas where we’ve seen losses,” she said. “And every year, as Dean mentioned, the moisture conditions are important. In years where we have severe tar spot in Northern Indiana, this is kind of the symptomology we see.”
Telenko said that when the conditions are favorable for the fungal disease, it often doesn’t take long before the crop simply shuts down and the potential for severe yield loss enters the equation.
“That being said, every year, we’re learning more,” she said.
One problem with this type of pathogen, Telenko said, is its obligate nature and that it needs a living host to grow. That makes it harder for researchers to learn more about it, since they really don’t have any good tools to look at off-season in the lab and in the green house,” she said. “We’re still working on them, especially as more and more regions develop tar spot and we got more and more scientists working on it, but what we learned is tear to year implications of that.”
Last season in Indiana from 2018 through 2021, Telenko said the state had significant losses in some fields of 20 to 60 bushels per acre.
“2018 was a severe epidemic. We continue to build the inoculum around the region and then in 2020, we had those favorable conditions where we had some fields in Indiana that had 50% loss,” she said.
Telenko said the favorable conditions have shown to be really important as when they were present, they found tar spot throughout 86 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Even pockets of tar spot popped up along rivers or lakes where high moisture conditions were present, she said. She encourages growers in affected areas to monitor their fields closely. In regions where tar spot have not been found yet, Telenko advises growers to be aware of tar spot and be ready to react if the season changes.
During the presentation, Telenko spoke about her tar spot site in Indiana where they try to run different research trials.
“There are some treatments that are allowing us to keep the crop canopy clean and not blighted by disease,” she said.
Telenko said they first wanted to look at an integrated program. Could they identify tolerant lines? Are hybrids more resistant to the disease versus susceptible? If they could identify lines, would that eliminate the need for adding a fungicide? she said.
A uniform fungicide trial on star spot and its effect on yield was conducted in 2021 and 2022 in five different environments in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ontario, Canada. As fungicide applications can help slow the disease development, in trials replicated across the five sites showed that Delaro Complete, Veltyma and Revytek were best at reducing disease severity and protecting yield, according to the slide presented by Telenko.
Realizing the important factor hybrids tolerant to tar spot is, Telenko said she and other researchers continue to push the industry to try to identify hybrids that are tolerant. It actually wasn’t until the 2018 tar spot epidemic, the focus became more on finding U.S. hybrids that were tolerant to tar spot. Once hybrids have been identified, it can help protect the growers from yield loss, she said.
