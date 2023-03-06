Strategic Farming 2023: Let’s talk cover crops

This is the seventh article in a series from the Strategic Farming 2023 webinars hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension. Next: Let’s talk small grains in the rotation.
During the seventh webinar in a series hosted by the University of Minnesota, presenters Monica Schauer, research specialist at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., and Dr. Anna Cates, Minnesota Extension state soil health specialist, spoke about cover crops.
Schauer began her presentation about managing the nitrogen trade-offs of winter rye, which is a project she worked on throughout her master’s degree in the lab of Matt Ruark, associate professor and Extension soil scientist at the University of Wisconsin — Madison.
Using cover crops is a beneficial tool farmers can use on fields. As the fields in Wisconsin and in Minnesota, look similar after harvesting, Schauer said that once the crop is removed, there is very little residue and no living cover left on the field.
“That is bare soil that’s going to be prone to leaving the field via erosion and runoff and we want to keep soil in the field. That’s one thing that we know we want to do,” she said.
When it comes to growing corn silage as a crop, Schauer said farmers commonly have dairy manure application. As there is usually limited storage for that manure, heading into winter and spring, she said farmers need to get that manure out on the field in order to make some room in their storage space.
“That makes it extra important to have that living cover on the field when we’re applying a nutrient rich manure to a bare soil,” she said.
Schauer said that as the extra nutrients in a nutrient-rich manure are prone to leave the field through erosion and runoff, farmers can run into a variety of environmental consequences. Some of those consequences include the nutrients going into the streams in nearby waterways, which can further lead to groundwater issues.
“Cover crops can provide soil coverage from that time between cash crop harvest and cash crop planting that following April. That’s a long period of time when that soil would otherwise be left bare. Cover crops can help to kind of bridge that gap and provide some living soil coverage during that time,” she said.
Schauer said winter rye is a specifically great crop to choose, especially in climates where the window for a cover crop to be established is short, especially after corn silage harvest.
“Rye is really great at establishing in the fall. It can survive the winter and then in the spring, it puts on more biomass and that’s when we see those benefits continuing into the spring,” she said.
Besides the soil coverage benefit, Schauer said cover crops can also benefit the water quality.
“We can see benefits in building soil organic carbon, increasing soil biology and also increasing nutrient cycling, but a lot of these effects only take place when we have cover crops incorporated into a rotation year after year,” she said.
There can also be some drawbacks when planting cover crops, especially grass cover crops, such as yield drag and a nitrogen effect, Schauer said.
“That cover crop is really effective at taking up nitrogen from the soil, which is great from a water quality standpoint,” she said. “But it can also lead to some dings in the yield for the following year’s crop, specifically when you have corn falling across cover crop. Those are two grasses that are both nitrogen demanding.”
Cates spoke about what cover crops do, especially in relation to water.
“How do we expect the water balance to change with cover crops and also, how we do expect soil structure to change with cover crops?” she said.
Looking at how different seasons may affect the water balance, Cates said when cover crops are planted in the fall, they’re expected to take up water. If there is less tillage in the field, the evaporation may be reduced, as well, she said.
“It might not be totally a decrease in soil water, you might also see a conservation of soil water relative to a full tilt system,” she said.
Cates said during the winter season, the cover crops are going to be less effective in the snow. However, it varies depending on what it is compared to, such as in residue and in surface roughness.
“A really roughly plowed surface can capture a lot of snow. Your cover crop growing could also capture a lot of snow, depending on the conditions of the winter,” she said.
One of the possible benefits during winter of having a cover crop, Cates said is that there may be greater soil water since the cover crop may create a warmer soil in comparison to if it had it been a bare field. A warmer soil also usually means more infiltration, she said.
Yet, all of that may also depend on how much of a snow coverage there is, she said.
Spring, Cates said, provides the best chance for a lot of cover crop growth. It is also the best chance for water uptake, she said.
“This is where, I think, you might see the most dramatic change in soil water status when you grow a cover crop. Overall, this is where we’re at so far, mostly drawing water down,” she said.
Long term, Cates said, cover crops will change the yield’s soil properties. During the webinar, Cates showed a picture of a lot of cover crop residue next to growing soybeans. In that case, she said, the residue was trapping water in the soil reducing evaporation. In addition, it should also be building soil structure, which should in turn increase infiltration and water storage, she said.
From a soil science perspective, Cates said when all of that is added up, the result is mostly a water drawdown from the cover crops.
“This is going to vary from year to year, depending on your precipitation patterns,” she said.
Looking at the long term change in soil properties, Cates said that when cover crops are growing next to the roots of any plant, including cover crops, cover crops are just a way to get more roots in the soil.
“When you have any roots in the soil, you have microbes living right next to those roots, because the plants are pumping out carbon and supporting a lot of microbial activities. When microbes live and die, they exude sticky, organic matter. There is a lot below ground, even when you have just a little plant above ground.”
As Minnesota tends to have rainy springs, Cates said, cover crops can reduce the soil water and increase it at a dry time of the year, such as in the summer.
“Of course, that doesn’t happen every year, but that’s sort of the general direction of the effects. They (cover crops) tend to feed microbes, build soil structure and reduce erosion,” she said.
