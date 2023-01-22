Strategic Farming 2023: Let’s talk corn insects

Scouting corn fields for insect infestations is a good practice. If caught early, the chances to save the crop increases.

    This is the second article in a series from the Strategic Farming 2023 webinars hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension. Next: Let’s talk climate factors and nitrogen management.

    During the second webinar in a series hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension, Integrated Pest Management (IPM) educator Anthony Hanson and Extension IPM Specialist Bruce Potter spoke about corn insects.

