Strategic Farming 2023: Let’s talk corn insects

This is the second article in a series from the Strategic Farming 2023 webinars hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension. Next: Let’s talk climate factors and nitrogen management.
During the second webinar in a series hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension, Integrated Pest Management (IPM) educator Anthony Hanson and Extension IPM Specialist Bruce Potter spoke about corn insects.
Hanson said while European corn borer has not been too much of an issue in the last couple of decades, the insect remains a concern for corn producers. It is also an insect whose existence the University of Minnesota Extension monitors by conducting surveys each fall — a practice that has been ongoing for more than 20 years.
The survey is done by collecting samples from two randomly sampled known non-Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) fields in each county in September – October.
“Basically, we’re going through the fields and taking about at least 10 plants per field, doing stick dissections to see if we can see any feeding damage from the larvae in there,” Hanson said.
In addition, Hanson said they also look at the number of larvae found per stalk and the length of the tunnels they have bored.
Looking at historical data of overwintering corn bores, Hanson said the numbers were pretty high in the 1990s, peaking at nearly 400 larvae per 100 plants in the mid-90s. However, when insect-resistant crops with genes from the soil bacterium Bt became available to corn and cotton producers in 1996, the number of overwintering corn bores dropped.
Hanson said the data received in 2022 for 2021 showed little presence of corn borers.
“We definitely had challenges finding corn borer, so good thing for growers, but we know they’re out there in the background. We can only do so much surveying at a given time,” he said.
During the webinar, Hanson showed a variety of slides that were produced by Potter. One of the slides was of the European Corn Borer populations data based on stalk dissections of Minnesota field corn in 2021. While the majority of Minnesota was shown not to have no known presence of the damaging insect, a low number of about one to 10 tunnels per 100 plants were found. The counties that were affected included Crow Wing, Morrison, Benton, Stearns, Todd, Pope, Douglas, Wadena, Otter Tail, Becker and Clearwater. Some counties were affected more than others. Those levels are also generally treatable, Hanson said.
“We’re just kind of getting an average of what we expect for European corn borer with these colors. It’s not an indication that you have to go and treat next year, but these do help indicate that you’re close to an area where corn borer was found. It’s definitely worth going out to scout the next year,” Hanson said.
The 2022 survey of known non-Bt fields showed the presence of corn borer in two centralized areas. Areas in Morrison, Todd, Wadena, Becker, Otter Tail, Benton, Stearns, Sherburne, Wright, Meeker, Kandiyohi, Chippewa, Swift, Pope and Douglas counties showed a level of one to 10 tunnels per 100 plants. Some areas had 10-25 tunnels per 100 plants.
The other area of corn borer was found in southern Minnesota. Those counties included Nobles, Jackson, Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Murry, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet counties. While some areas reflected one to 10 tunnels per 100 plants, much of the area displayed a level of 10-25 tunnels per 100 plants.
Hanson said while they have access to several non-Bt fields to sample, the Extension is always looking for more.
There are multiple generations to the European corn borer each year. The scouting window for the first generation will be corn that has been planted early.
“That’s kind of the case where you insecticide may be the best option for control and you might have the most yield damage potential,” Hanson said.
It’s the same for the second generation when corn has been planted late, Hanson.
Later in the season, growers are at risk of encountering the univoltine biotype, which occurs closer to pollination. It can also overlap with the second generation, Hanson said.
What makes the European corn borer difficult to manage, Hanson said, is the fact that the pest is inside the corn stalks. What kind of insecticide that is used to target the insect makes a difference.
“If you’re using insecticide, you have to be able to target either larvae or if you’re scouting for egg masses, those are outside the plant. Once those larvae move into the stalk, you basically don’t have any efficiency with your insecticides in that case,” Hanson said.
In addition to discussing the European corn borer, Hanson and Potter spoke about the true armyworm.
“This was an issue last year, especially if someone had a rye cover crop,” Hanson said.
While true armyworms cannot overwinter in Minnesota, the moths migrate into the state every spring. As they favor rich grasses as to where they lay their eggs, growers are encouraged to specifically scout their fields of small grains as well as their grass field borders where corn and soybeans are planted, Hanson said.
“What happens is if you have grasses, especially dense ones, or if you have a cover crop of say, rye, they fly in to lay their eggs, the larvae hatch and start feeding and if you terminate your rye sometimes a bit too late, you have larger instars, basically more mature larvae, they can survive. When that rye died, now they’re looking for something else to eat. I’ve seen cases where we had entire fields of soybeans in Stearns County just dead essentially from feeding,” Hanson said.
Although he hasn’t seen entire crop fields die because of true armyworm recently, Hanson cautions growers who use rye as a cover crop.
“Just keep in mind, if you are using rye, you may be susceptible to armyworm infestations and whatever crop is being planted out there. Keep an eye out, be scouting for that,” he said.
Hanson said the earlier an infestation is caught, the greater chance there is to save the crop.
Another corn insect growers are concerned about are the northern corn rootworm and the western corn rootworm. As the name suggests, Hanson said the insect may affect certain areas more than others.
“It’s an issue in continuous and rotated corn,” Hanson said.
To some extent it appears the populations of the northern corn rootworm is increasing in northwest Minnesota. It’s also more mobile than western corn rootworm. In addition, Hanson said, the eggs tolerate the cold weather, have shown resistance to Bt and have an extended diapause.
While the western corn rootworm is a threat to continuous corn, the variant has not been documented in Minnesota nor is an extended diapause. It is also resistant to insecticides, Bt-traits and Bt-pyramids.
Hanson said as the name of the insect implies, the larvae feeds off the roots and ultimately damages the plant. Injured roots also affect the plants ability to uptake water and nutrients, Potter said.
“If you do have a root injury, that’s why we tend to see those yield impacts worse when it’s dry when you have issues with nutrient and water uptake. I should mention, too, that both phosphorus and nitrogen are pretty important to that corn plant in that early season growth,” Potter said.
Some risk factors for resistant corn rootworm include high beetle populations, long-term continuous corn, concentration of continuous corn fields, early or late silking, including volunteer corn and long-term use of the same management practice in area fields, Hanson said.
