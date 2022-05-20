By Sheila BERGREN
Staff Writer
At the Little Falls School Board meeting, Monday, Board Member Sharon Ballou, read a letter from Supt. Stephen Jones.
“Normally, Steve would be here to give his report. Due to a conflict, he wasn’t able to be here, but he did send one and asked me to read,” Ballou said.
The report from Jones included a preliminary estimate of the damage the storm on May 12 caused to the Little Falls Community Middle School and to the Little Falls Community High School.
“They’re working on the flashing of the middle school roof — some damage and some was missing,” Ballou said.
The solar heat unit for the pool and the digital sign at the middle school were damaged, likely from lightning, Jones’ report said. In addition, damage was done to the pipe insulation for the middle school chiller unit for the mathematics department.
Jones said in his report that while a lot of the damage has been assessed, the damage that was done to the middle school pool wall is unknown at this time.
In the areas used for outdoor activities, Jones said the storm caused damage to the high jump pit, shingle damage on the football and track sheds and that about 20 trees were down throughout the district.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Recognized the following retirees and their years of service — Janice Athman, seven years; Barbara Brady, 12 years; Laura Dunlap, 31 years; Nancy Leisenheimer, 34 years; Shirley Mayers, 16 years; MaryJo Olson, 11 years; Sheila Roman-Stockard, 32 years; Nancy Sanoski, 25 years; Danielle Skajewski, 32 years; Fred Slettom, 40 years; Carol Snow; 33 years; Mary Sobiech, 28 years; Tracy Statema, 12 years; Rebecca Zylka, 26 years; and Steven Salber, 7 years;
• Accepted the following donations — $500 from Tim Wasland to the Kare Kloset; $350 from LBT Concrete LLC to community services for Junior Victory League; $4,000 from Little Falls Township to community services for youth recreation; $300 from Pike Creek Township to community services for youth creation; $1,000 from Curtis Olson VFW Post No. 9073 to community services for junior victory league; $500 from Pine Country Bank to the high school for the scholarship fund; $1,000 from Federated Co-ops to the high school for the scholarship fund; $1,000 from Stearns Electric Association Trust to the high school for the scholarship fund; $250 from Leah Schilling to the high school for the Silver Lining Jeff Schilling Memorial Scholarship; $6,000 from Crow Wing Power to the high school for the scholarship fund; $600 from the MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union to the high school for the Jason and Dianne Spillum Education scholarship; $2,000 from the Randall-Cushing Lions Club to Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall for the baseball field; $100 from Melgram Jewelers Inc. to the high school for the musical; $250 from Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church to the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Backpack program; $50 from Jerome and Dolores Smith to the Kare Kloset; $1,000 from John Zehren to activities from the Zehren scholarship; and $200 from Darling Township to community services for youth recreation;
• Approved changes to the ISD #482 Administrative Procedure #902 - community use of school facilities procedural guidelines, which included revision of building hour verbiage to create consistent language across the procedure document modification of facility pricing schedule to reflect current custodial and facility costs and more. The reasons for the changes were the length of time since the last review, which took place more than 10 years ago, a chance in custodial contract to exclude flexible work schedule and the desire to automate the process within the software program used to streamline the request and invoicing procedure;
• Approved changes made to the Community Services 2022-23 recommended pay scale ($15.75 - $21.05 per hour for aquatics coordinators, $13.75 - $16 per hour for water safety instructors and $12.75 - $15 per hour for lifeguards);
• Approved capital projects for 2022-23, such as whiteboards and smartboards for the mathematics department, a projector and screen for band, tables and TVs for the business department, flexible furniture for seating areas, weight room equipment, repair and construction of the dugout, and more;
• Approved a student photography agreement with Jostens for one year with the option to renew; and
• Approved amendments to the constitution and by-laws for the Little Falls Community Services. The changes included replacing the word “education” to “services” so it readS community services instead of community education.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, June 16, at 5 p.m. in the Little Falls Community Middle School media center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.